The Industrial Joystick Control Market to grow on a sparkling note in the next decade

Industrial Joystick Control Market: Introduction

Industrial joystick control is an input device with embedded control concepts in the man-machine interface. It is a sophisticated device that is used to pick, place, and move a heavy object to the required place. It is commonly deployed in mobile machinery to prevent downtime during industrial operations.

Industrial joystick control operates with a precise, and linear electrical output signal which is monitored by the controller. These industrial joystick controls are intuitive and extremely sensitive to operate. The industrial joystick controls that are used in heavy-duty applications provide safety as well as highly efficient operability for the end users.

The key advantage of industrial joystick control is it gives comfort for the driver to perform the operation with ease and at less time. The incorporation of push button switches and potentiometer has eased the complex function among the end users. The demand for machine control and man-machine interface technology with 3D hall sensors have a positive impact on the overall industrial joystick control market.

Industrial joystick control is commonly used in cranes, excavator, forklifts, trucks, electro-hydraulic and material handling systems, steel mill, offshore drilling and to control valves in oil rig. In ports and harbors the application of industrial joystick control is comparatively high than the other aforementioned applications.

Industrial Joystick Control Market: Market Dynamics

Technological advancements in contactless hall sensors is driving the adoption rate of industrial joystick control. The development in robust multi-axis industrial joystick control is supporting the oil and gas, and marine industry for remote applications. The creation of variety of industrial joystick control such as thumb, finger and hand control joysticks for various applications ensures the growth of the market. The customization of industrial joystick control for panel integration, sensitive and robust control tasks, and harsh environment applications is driving the sales in recent years.

The industrial joystick control with high moisture protection, multifunction operations, and compact mounting, robust and precise ensures operational safety. Currently, the customized industrial joystick control is driving the global market as it is used in various applications and in extreme operations. The installation of industrial joystick control in low-speed heavy duty vehicle is driving the growth of this market.

Industrial Joystick Control Market: Market segmentation

The global industrial joystick control market can be segmented into type, mounting type, axis type and application.

On the basis of type, the global industrial joystick control market is segmented into:

Hydraulic

Electric

On the basis of mounting type, the global industrial joystick control market is segmented into:

Table mounted

Vehicle mounted

Mobile or Hand mounted

Others

On the basis of axis type, the global industrial joystick control market is segmented into:

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Multi Axis

On the basis of end use, the global industrial joystick control market is segmented into:

Mining

Oil and gas

Construction

Automotive

Logistics

Marine

Agriculture

Industrial Joystick Control Market: Regional Outlook

In 2017, the sales of industrial joystick control remained significant in Asia Pacific region, especially in India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia. North America and Western Europe are the key regions for the global industrial joystick control market due to high concentration of end users in oil and gas, and marine industry. The manufacturers of industrial joystick control are mostly from the Germany, China, U.S., and Japan. During the forecast period, the industrial joystick control market is expected to have a marginal growth trend in the South East Asian countries. In the last decade, China had a major growth in industrial joystick control market and it is due to the growth of construction industry and investment in infrastructures.

The oil and gas, marine, automotive, logistics and mining industry are driving the global industrial joystick control market and it is expected that it will be continued during the forecast period. In the coming decade, the oil and gas industry will have a linear growth trend during the early half of the forecast period. The government regulation on mining activities has limited the sales of industrial joystick control. In the forecast period, the manufacturers of industrial joystick control will be concentrated on the economies where there is major trade and production operations prevail. In addition to that, the developing economies such as India, Brazil, and GCC countries will play a key role in the growth of industrial joystick control market.

Industrial Joystick Control Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global industrial joystick control market are:

