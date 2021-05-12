The Industrial Heaters Market to grow on a determined note in the next 10 years

Global Industrial Heaters Market: Overview

Whenever there is a need to increase the temperature of any industrial process or an object, industrial heaters are considered as viable options. For example, a pipe might need heat tracing to prevent it from freezing in the cold, or to warm lubricating oil before feeding it to the machine. Advancement in technology has created new and exciting products and opportunities for the industrial heaters manufacturers. Electric industrial heaters work on the principle of conversion of electrical energy into heat energy through convection, conduction, and radiation forms of heat transfer. In practice, radiation heat transfer dominates high temperature processes, whereas conductive/convection forms dominate low temperature processes. Of the total manufacturing sector’s energy demand, industrial heaters account for approximately 70% of the process energy and use. A wide range of process heating unit operations are associated with industrial equipment to facilitate important material transformations, such as curing, drying, phase change, heating, etc. These are fundamental operations in the manufacturing of industrial and consumer products made of concrete, glass, ceramics, rubber, plastic, and metal. Out of various process heating technologies, technology improvements in the hybrid system may lead to manufacturing efficiency improvements, such as enhanced speed/throughput, lower energy consumption, better product quality, etc.

