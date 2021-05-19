The incredible weight loss of Hafthor Julius Björnsson, aka La Montagne

Hafthor Julius Björnsson, best known for his role as Ser Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, in Game of Thrones, reveals his body on Instagram after an extraordinary 50kg weight loss.

a physical transformation synonymous with professional change

The Icelandic actor and athlete, who was discovered by the Game of Thrones production for his extraordinary body, published a photo of himself before and after his transformation. With the heading “From 205 to 155 kg”, the difference between the two photos is striking.

A physical change he began in August 2020 after announcing that he would end his career in weight training. A true legend in this field, he was voted the strongest man in Iceland for the tenth time in a row and the strongest man in the world in 2018. He had also commented on this topic on social networks:

A great way to end my strongman career. Now another journey begins and I’m super excited. It was a pleasure to play this sport, but I decided to take a long hiatus.

Maybe I’ll never come back, but I never say never. I’m only 31 and could go back in a few years if my heart wants! Right now my heart is telling me to be healthy for my family and do the best for them!

Last year he broke the world record for “deadlifting,” the activity of lifting a bar with your arms above your head and lifting 501 kg.

History made. @ThorBjornsson_ pulls a massive 501kg deadlift pic.twitter.com/SR0x5X5V2e

May 2, 2020

The actor therefore decided to focus on his health and family. However, recent Instagram posts suggest he has now turned to boxing. Maybe this is his way of keeping fit. In fact, Hafthor Julius Björnsson is preparing to meet an acquaintance of Eddie Hall, the former world record holder in the deadlift. The fight between the two men is scheduled for next September in Las Vegas.