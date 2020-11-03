The incredible offer of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 cannot beat the price-performance ratio

There are a multitude of smartphones in the entry-level and mid-range segments and you can get lost quickly. However, one model stands out, it is the excellent Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: very good battery life

Xiaomi’s Redmi range offers incredible value for money! The Redmi Note 9 is no exception to the rule and is also available for sale.

This model has a beautiful 6.53 inch screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with which you can watch videos, films and series or simply play them.

Inside there is a solid technical sheet:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85, 8 cores Graphics chip: Mali-G52 MC2 RAM: 3 GB Storage space: 64 GB expandable via microSD card

In relation to the photo, this device is pretty well equipped with a module with 4 sensors:

48 megapixels, f / 1.8, 26 mm (wide) 8 megapixels, f 2.2, 118˚ (ultra wide) 2 megapixels, f / 2.4, (macro) 2 megapixels, f / 2.4 (depth )

For the front you have to rely on a 13 megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 offers very good autonomy thanks to its 5020 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charge and 9W recharge.

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 9 at a price of 199 euros and made its competitors tremble. Today it’s only 136 euros. And to listen to your playlist, we have the JBL Tune 500BT wireless headphones on offer

Why are you being seduced?

Autonomy Incredible price Fast charging

