The Increasing speed of technological adoption is anticipated to drive the global beacon technology market

It is an enduring fact that the technology is changing working models, commercial centers, and plans of action at an amazing rate. We interact with lot of technologies every day that we don’t even question, such as turning on cars, light bulbs turning on at switch flip, or a WiFi signal promptly allowing internet browsing. A number of these simple things are becoming connected with the help of beacon technology but due to the COVID-19 pandemic a slow adoption of this technology is observed.

According to the Research Dive published report, the global beacon technology market has adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a number of organizations are involved in building various application by using beacon technology to fight for the misinformation about the fatality rate, vaccination, diagnosis & treatment, and other CSR activities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance. Google and Facebook have united to help NHS fight fake COVID-19 news and frequent updates on the right news.

Beacon Technology and COVID-19 Tracing

When COVID-19 is compared to all the other pandemics happened in the past, we have one clear advantage amidst the uncertainties that is the presence of advanced technologies to make the solution more efficient, scalable, and real-time. Along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology, the beacon technology is also carrying the most effect on preventing the rise of COVID-19.

It is very difficult in case of contact tracing to track where the users have been, such as the vehicle they took, the route they followed, etc. The solution of this lies in the usage of beacon technology that helps in converts your smartphones into beacon. Beacons are the ones that give out signals, which makes geo-fencing of safe and COVID-19 prone areas possible.

Beacon Technology to Help in Creating an Efficient COVID-19 Tracing App

In contact tracing smartphone app, the most important thing is the design to run in the background. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the metrics here are primarily on the front of assessing mode of transport, self-isolation, the average contact established, and social distancing. The features of the COVID-19 tracing app are as follows:

The contact tracing app built with the help of beacon technology keeps tracing the users and also makes a trip diary for them. To achieve this, the app converts the device into a beacon by making use of a Bluetooth.

The application tracks if the users made any contact with anyone at high risk of coronavirus.

Application tracks the users and check whether they are keeping the social distances.

The app can also track the transport history and also the stops made by the users, if the location falls under the geophone targeted by the admin and the user profile automatically gets notified.

Eventually, it is the beacon technology that is playing an important role in the advancement & development of digital contact tracing app to fight the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The Importance of Beacon Technology in Tracing Apps to Fight COVID-19

The developing process of a digital contact tracing app calls for a comprehensive understanding of the aim and the working of the tracing smartphone apps. There are plenty of reasons why people are making use of digital contact tracing app to fight the spread of COVID-19. The applications of beacon technology are not only designed to give users a risk score based on the AI-powered assessments, but also to notify them how safe or prone the area they are visiting is. Thus, with the help of beacon technology, the possibility of the chain breaking surges by manifold.

The Bottom Line

A number of governments all across the globe are involved in making the public places safer by instigating beacon technology to maintain social distance and avoid close contact with others. For instance, people can make payments with the help of infrared cards without touching the swiping machine. Pay pal has built-up a beacon convention to keep people away from using any hard cash or swipe cards. The penetration of smartphones and the demand for location-based marketing solution is increasing, which is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the beacon technology industry.

