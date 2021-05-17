The Incontinence Products Market To Ride On Innovations

Artificial Intelligence is the future of the healthcare industry. This could be attributed to improvements in diagnostic precision as there would be automatic assistance regarding clinical operation, workforce, and quantitative imaging. The Incontinence Products Market report by Persistence Market Research emphasizes on the inflow of artificial intelligence therein and also the medications (pharmaceuticals) to be rendered. Precise diagnostics leads to precise rendition of drugs.

Incontinence or Incontinent may refer to the involuntary excretion of bowel contents or urine. Difficulties with using the toilet, accidents and incontinence, can all be problems for people with dementia, particularly as the condition progresses. According to a report published by WHO, 5% to 7% of the world’s population is suffering from incontinence.

These problems can be upsetting for people and for those around them. Today a variety of products are available in the market, which can provide practical solutions to those people suffering from such ailments. Some of these are Protective Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Liners, Overnight diapers, Tab Style Diapers, skin care products to name a few.

Incontinence products are a part of personal care segment, which is growing at a faster pace. This is due to the rise in aging population, increasing awareness and acceptance of incontinence products. Product innovations to customize the products is also driving the incontinence care industry.

The WHO report projects that in almost every country the proportion of people aged over 60 years is growing faster than any other age group, as a result of both longer life expectancy and declining fertility rates. Also the rise in the population of diabetic Mellitus patients worldwide provides a good platform for this market.

However, there are some bigger challenges faced by this industry like the threat of alternates and substitutes and the threat from low-cost manufacturers.

The incontinence products market can be segmented based on product type, into, external & internal. External products include; absorbent products, hand wash, gloves, body wash, barrier cream, repair cream, hand held urinals, bed pads, shampoo caps, whereas, internal products include; tampons, disposable urethral Inserts, pessaries. Based on raw material used- plastic, cotton fabric, super absorbents, cotton fiber, latex, others (water proof materials).

In terms distributional channel, the market is segmented into institutional & homecare and retail trade. Out of which institutional & homecare is estimated to be the major end-users, accounting approximately 60% of the global market for incontinence products and the retail market owns remaining 40% of the market.

Geographically, the incontinence products market is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among all the regions, Western Europe is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global incontinence products market followed by Asia Pacific, North America & it is expected that in near future, Asia Pacific is going to lead this market.

Japan, having the highest proportion of elderly citizens could be a big market for this segment. The ever growing population of China will drive the demand for healthcare products, consequently resulting in the growth of the incontinence market in country.

Saudi Arab, Kiribati, Kuwait, Bahrain are world’s leading diabetic prevalent nation. These countries also have a good market potential for incontinence products.

Some of the key players across the value chain dominating this market are Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Unicharm Corporation, HARTMANN GROUP, ONTEX International N.V., Hypermarcas SA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Pro Descart Industria e Comercio Ltd, Coloplast A/S, C. R. Bard Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien plc and Medline Industries Inc, etc.

