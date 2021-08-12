the impressive and terrifying photos of the fires that devastated the island of Evia

Greece has been on fire for almost ten days. At least 35,000 hectares have already gone up in smoke, more than 3,000 people have been evacuated from the island of Euboea, 200 kilometers from Athens, and three people died in the country as a result of these impressive fires.

Fires ravaging the whole island

Although the island of Evia has already seen fires, these are considered “unheard of” this year, according to locals fighting the flames.

On the spot, everyone is trying to fight this catastrophe as best they can. Hundreds of houses have already disappeared and residents are trying to protect them by spraying their land with water, but the fire continues to spread in this pine-covered mountainous area.

Many firefighters try to keep the flames under control in this rugged terrain. Almost 500 firefighters are deployed, especially reinforcements from Ukraine and Romania. Even if seven depth bombers come to the rescue, the forces are inadequate in view of the more than 30 kilometers wide fire front, according to the authorities.

After the fires in Australia in 2019, we invite you to see the impressive and terrifying photos of this disaster that struck this Greek island.

