The Implantable Drug Delivery Systems Market To Grow On A Moderate Note

The Implantable Drug Delivery Systems Market report by Persistence Market Research focuses on the healthcare trends to be pondered about in the upcoming period. When the world at large is gripped with predictive analysis and data science, the healthcare industry cannot remain untouched. These two advancements ascertain that the doctors could monitor, access, or even intervene in real-time reports of the patients.

Drug delivery is the process of directing a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. Drug delivery has gain high importance for the treatment of human diseases through nasal and pulmonary routes. Drug delivery system introduces therapeutic substance in the body as formulation or device to improve its efficiency and safety. There was requirement drug delivery system that could maintain the steady release of therapeutic drugs within the specific site. Implantable drug delivery system becomes new kind of drug delivery system which can directly implant in the human body to optimize therapeutic properties. This system is more steady, effective, safe and reliable than other drug delivery system.

For intravenous drug delivery system, drugs actions were short, and frequent injections were required. For topical drug delivery system, absorption drug may be limited due physiochemical characteristic of drugs. Implantable drug delivery system does not have limitation associated with intravenous and topical drug delivery system beside it is controlled drug delivery system.This system consists of single unit drug which is designed to deliver therapeutic drugs for prolong period.

The market of implantable drug delivery is supposed to be driven by the frequently increment in diseases like diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular diseases, colorectal cancer, chronic pain and unwanted pregnancies over a period. Drug development involves discovering, designing, modification of molecules to maximize desirable therapeutic characteristics and minimizing side effects. All drugs present in the market which are under clinical trials suffer from one or the other side effects, which may be minimized by the effective means of administration.

An effective and extended period for release of drugs with flexibility to choose suitable material and method for drug delivery are also driving factor of implantable drug delivery system market globally. The interest of government and NGO’s will extended driving factor for this system in the global market. The factors such as limited potent of drug, possibility of an adverse reaction, and possibility of failure can restrain the global market of implantable drug delivery system.

The global market of implantable drug delivery system is segmented on the basis of mechanism of drug release, type of implant, preparation of implant, devices used for implant and disease indication.

Segmentation by mechanism of drug release

Diffusion controlled Chemical controlled Swelling controlled Osmotically controlled Magnetically controlled



Segmentation by type of implant

Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable



Segmentation by drug delivery devices

Transdermal Patches Polymer Implants Bio adhesives Microencapsulation



Segmentation by Disease Indication

Diabetic retinopathy Cardiovascular diseases Colorectal cancer Osteoporosis Ocular diseases Brain tumors Other



The global market for implantable drug delivery system is expected to show tremendous growth in near future. Biodegradable type of implantable drug delivery technology is supposed to grasp more attention in the market due to low risk of side effect. At present many researchers and pharmaceutical industries have shown their interest in implantable dug implantation system which can be a key factor for emerging growth in global market.

The growth of the economy and increasing healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific region will accelerate the implantable drug delivery system in the pharmaceutical market. It is expected that in near future the cost of medication treatment by implantable drug delivery system will decline which increases the interest of the patient in low economy countries toward this technology. Implantable drug delivery system market will dominate over oral, intravenous and topical drug delivery system due to their limitations.

The global market for Implantable drug delivery system has been dominated by North America due to rise in population and high technology with the updated system. Europe secure the second position after North America for the overall pharmaceutical market of implantation of drug delivery system. After North America and Europe, global market of implantable drug delivery system is followed by China and India.

In Asia Pacific region India and China are supposed to show profitable growth in the global market due increasing awareness and rising healthcare funds by the government. Another reason for the rapid growth of implantable drug delivery market in India and China region are the favorable environment and availability of low-cost equipment.

Some of the major key player in implantable drug delivery market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Allergan Inc., Abbott laboratories and Bausch and Lomb Inc. Another prominent player in the implantable drug delivery market are Genetech Inc., PSivda Corporation, Medtronic, Varian Medical System, Arrow International, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals and Replenish Inc.

