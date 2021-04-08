The Impact of the Coronavirus on the Metering Pump Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions

As per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global metering pump market is projected to reach a value of $6.8 billion by 2030, and it is expected to advance at a 3.9% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. The market is registering growth due to the increasing demand for metering pumps from the oil & gas industry and strict government regulations regarding water treatment.

On the basis of end user, the metering pump market is divided into oil & gas, petrochemicals, water treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, pulp & paper, and others. Among all these, the chemical processing division is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, due to the rising use of these devices for several chemical processing applications.

Metering pumps offer a number of advantages, including capability of pumping an extensive range of chemicals, greater accuracy, and high level of repetitiveness. In terms of type, the metering pump market is categorized into piston, diaphragm, and others, out of which, the diaphragm category is projected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years.

