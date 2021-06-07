The Immunoassay Systems Market To Witness A Significant Growth Resolution

The Immunoassay Systems Market report tabled by Persistence Market Research focuses on the parameters of the 4th industrial revolution, which includes technology-driven healthcare solutions, with several breakthroughs in this regard. The entire supply chain – right from diagnostics to the delivery of medicines, is being driven by the technological advancements in healthcare.

Immunoassay has become essential laboratory technique that can be used to measure concentration of different analytes. Immunoassay systems are thus essentially adopted by virtually all the diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, hospital diagnostic centers and other potential end users. Introduction of multiplex immunoassays has further expanded the applications of immunoassay systems in different industries such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology and life science industries, food and beverage industries, environment control measurements etc. Modern immunoassays employ labeling techniques such as enzyme labeled, radiolabelled, chromophore labelled, fluorescence labelled etc. and immunoassay systems are used to detect these labelled analytes qualitatively or quantitatively.

Some of the established brands in global immunoassay systems include ADVIA (Siemens), UniCel DxI (Beckman Coulter), IDS-iSYS (Immunodiagnostic Systems Inc.), LUMINEX (Luminex Corporation), Cobas Analyzer (Roche) etc. among others. Companies offering multiplex immunoassay systems are expanding their efficiency of multiplexing which is expected to boost the demand for these devices over time. These established brands are benefited with customer loyalty and high cost of instrument switching.

The global market for immunoassay systems is expected to be driven by adoption of immunoassay systems by academic and research institutes in U.S. and Europe. Moreover, continuous increase in R&D expenditures and increasing research grants and government funding to research laboratories would further increase the demand for immunoassay systems. Growing automation in diagnostic laboratories would demand the more use of automated immunoassay systems in order to fulfil the need for performing more in less cost.

Recent advancements in multiples immunoassay and expansion of its applications in veterinary diagnostics and food contamination testing would expand the install base of immunoassay systems in these industries. However, stringent regulatory requirements and frequent recalls of immunoassay systems is the major factor limiting the growth of global immunoassay systems market. For instance, recently in July 2016, FDA announced recall of ADVIA Centaur XPT system due to defective results generated by system software.

In recent there has not been much innovation in the immunoassay systems technology. However, manufacturers of immunoassay systems are cross collaborating with developers of immunoassay kits and reagents. Moreover, manufacturers who provide immunoassay kits and reagents for their own system are focusing to launch new or improved immunoassay kits in order to ensure the continuation of services and customer retention for already installed immunoassay systems.

The global market for immunoassay systems is segmented on basis of product type, technology, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type

Fluorescence Immunoassay Systems Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Systems Nephelometric Immunoassay Systems Radio Immunoassay Systems Others



Segmentation by Technology

Single Plex Immunoassay Systems Multiplex Immunoassay Systems



Segmentation by End User

Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Government Agencies Others



Based on product type, fluorescence and chemluminescence immunoassay systems collectively contributed highest share in global immunoassay systems market so far. Based on end user, global immunoassay systems market has been segmented into diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, government agencies and others. Diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies contribute highest share in global immunoassay systems maret.

Regionally, global immunoassay systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America clearly dominates the global market for immunoassay systems due to huge install base and growing adoption of these systems in academics and research institutes. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for immunoassay systems owing to consolidation of immunoassay system providers and manufacturers in the region in recent years. Asia pacific immunoassay systems market is expected to witness impressive growth rate over the forecast period of 2017–2025, primarily due to high demand for immunoassay systems in Japan and Australia.

Some of the players identified in global immunoassay systems market include Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Immunodiagnostic Systems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. etc. among others. All the companies operating in immunoassay systems market also provide immunoassay kits and reagents specific to their systems. Major players are trying to maximize their install base for immunoassay systems on the basis of long term contracts with the end customer to purchase reagents and kits specific to their immunoassay system.

