The ideal gaming headset for PS4 / PS5 players

This Thursday, November 19th, the Sony PlayStation 5 was released. A highly anticipated next-gen console whose inventory was robbed in a matter of hours. Appropriate equipment is required to enjoy it in optimal conditions. And on the PS4 and PS5 side, the current gaming headset is nothing more than the Stealth 600 Gen 2 from Turtle Beach.

A headset optimized for PS4 and PS5 players

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a direct successor to the name’s first Stealth 600 and a technological gem. Gamers who enjoyed the performance and convenience of the first generation of headphones will be delighted to learn that these second generation do even better. For good reason, the battery life, audio performance, durability and comfort of the headphones have all been improved significantly. The proof is that this second generation helmet has a new reinforced metal temple with stronger hinges. Best of all, the memory foam pads that contain Aerofit refreshment gel microcapsules add to the premium appearance of the product.

Players with vision problems can breathe, the headband and headphones are compatible with glasses. The sound quality of the headphones has been improved, while the sound can be personalized via an integrated ergonomic preset button. A godsend for audiophiles looking for a specific experience. Personalization is possible thanks to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub application, available for both iOS and Android, which allows you to adjust the audio parameters at the discretion of the user. Additionally, the presence of 3D audio, Sony’s most advanced audio solution, sublimes the enriched spatial surround sound your eardrum hears.

The audio reaches a whole new level, both through the improvements that benefit the Stealth 600 Gen 2 and the improvements to the PlayStation 5 that don’t skimp on new features. With Superhuman Hearing Technology, you can hear sounds anytime. Whether you find yourself in a savage guerrilla war, gun in hand or on a dirt road through a dense forest, you will not miss a thing. It is up to you to use this new information sparingly in order to gain the upper hand over your opponents at all times.

The above mentioned autonomy of the headset has been improved for this new version. With the built-in rechargeable battery, you can play in full autonomy for up to 15 hours before you have to quickly charge via USB-C. The main advantage of a gaming headset is that you can use it to communicate with other players, regardless of whether they are from your friends list or are vulgar strangers. Fortunately, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 has a high-sensitivity, high-performance microphone that has clear sound. In addition, the long and practical microphone can be easily hidden in the headset for enhanced ergonomics and a design developed for gamers.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 is compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is connected via a USB transmitter. Providing a reliable wireless audio connection, this must-have accessory connects to the back of the console for easy convenience, so you can always enjoy the front ports. A high performance headset with a slim design that enhances your gaming experience. With this new version of the Stealth 600 Gen 2, audio becomes the next generation.

A helmet priced at € 99.99 that can be found right there.

Xbox or high-end editions

However, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 isn’t the only product from the brand that is following in the footsteps of the next generation. A headset that is also available in the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. Headsets optimized for Microsoft consoles that will of course delight Xbox gamers. It is important to note, however, that a high quality version of the helmet can be found at Turtle Beach. Denoted as the Stealth 700, it benefits from the same advantages and optimizations as the Stealth 600 Gen 2, but has a battery life of 20 hours, Nanoclear headphones, Aerofit pads and Bluetooth connectivity to connect it to your smartphone.