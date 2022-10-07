The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague release date in January 2023

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague is ready to premiere in January 2023. Pic credit score: Zero-G/Liber

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague will premiere in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season. The precise date is but to be revealed, so keep tuned!

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague (氷属性男子とクールな同僚女子, Koori Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Douryou Joshi) anime adaptation was first introduced in June 2022, when the primary employees and forged had been introduced.

The primary Koori Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Douryou Joshi trailer PV popped up on August 3 alongside a key visible.

On August 17, extra forged members had been introduced.

On September 30, it was introduced that voice actor and singer Takao Sakuma will carry out the OP theme tune, the title of which we’ll have to attend to study.

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague anime: What we all know up to now

Mankyuu is directing the collection at Zero-G. Liber is the co-producer.

Different most important employees members embody:

Tomoko Konparu (Love All Play) — collection composer

Miyako Karino — character designer

Ruka Kawada — music composer

The forged members introduced up to now embody:

Yui Ishikawa (Assault on Titan’s Mikasa) — Fuyutsuki

Chiaki Kobayashi (Askeladd in Vinland Saga’s Askeladd) — Himuro

Kouki Uchiyama — Saejima

Yumi Uchiyama — Komori

Shuugo Nakamura — Katori

Ayane Sakura — Otonashi

Hiyori Nitta — Yukimin

Koori Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Douryou Joshi is a josei title, which is to say it appeals to older feminine audiences. It’s a fantasy romcom that follows the titular ‘ice man,’ particularly Himuro-kun — a dwelling descendent of the Snow Lady (Yuki-onna), who can not appear to maintain his cool when round his co-worker Fuyutsuki-san.

True to his heritage, every time she’s round, he freezes up, actually! Sadly, Fuyutsuki-san is fairly oblivious to his pitiful state, so their potential romance is caught in limbo.

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague manga

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague TV anime is predicated on the eponymous manga collection by Miyuki Tonogaya.

Himura-kun as depicted within the manga collection. Pic credit score: Miyuki Tonogaya

The manga has been serialized through Sq. Enix’s Gangan Pixiv web site since July 2019. The person chapters have been collected into six tankōbon volumes as of June 2022.

Comikey licensed the collection for English publication in November 2021. The chapters are being printed digitally; the manga is as much as chapter 31.5 as of November 5.

Yuki-onna: The Snow Lady of Japanese folklore

Yuki-onna (雪女, lit. “The Snow Lady”) is one in every of many Japanese yōkai (Shintō demons or spirits). As is customary for folktales, there are quite a few variations of the parable, which differ from area to area.

The one that’s best-known outdoors of Japan is detailed in “Kwaidan: Tales and Research of Unusual Issues” by Lafcadio Hearn (1904), which additionally impressed an anthology horror movie.

Titled Kwaidan (lit., “Ghost Tales”), the film was directed by Masaki Kobayashi and premiered in 1964. The second a part of the film tells a fictionalized story of Yuki-onna.

Kwaidan gained the Particular Jury Prize on the 1965 Cannes Movie Competition, so it’s price trying up.

It stays to be seen which variant of the folktale The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague TV anime will reference… or, I ought to say, hopefully, it can reference Japanese folklore.