The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague release date confirmed by trailer PV, ED song, and new key visual

Key visible for the upcoming anime The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague. Pic credit score: @ice_cool_anime/Twitter

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague launch date is on January 4, 2022!

On November 6, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Miyuki Tonogaya’s The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague (Koori Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Douryou Joshi) fantasy, rom-com manga launched a brand new trailer, key visible, and revealed extra employees and its ED (ending) theme tune music artist.

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague premieres on January 4th on Tokyo MX, ABC TV, and Nagoya Broadcasting Community in Japan. On January 6, 2022, the present will air on BS Asahi in Japan. From April by way of July 2023 the anime can have 4 Blu-ray DVD releases, 1 per 30 days (a complete of 12 episodes as 4 Blu-ray volumes).

You possibly can see the brand new key visible right here:

Full-sized key visible for the upcoming anime The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague. Pic credit score: @ice_cool_anime/Twitter

You possibly can watch the trailer on ABC Animation’s official YouTube channel right here:

TVアニメ『氷属性男子とクールな同僚女子』本PV第1弾／2023年1月4日（水）放送開始

Who’s performing the ending theme tune?

Image of singer Nowlu. Pic credit score: @Icpc-anime.com/music

The ending theme tune “Linaria” (Rinaria) will likely be carried out by Japanese singer Nowlu. Nowlu was a finalist within the audition “THE OVERSEA TREASURE 2021”. On June 22, 2022, she made her main label debut along with her tune “Spiral” from Lantis. Her title Nowlu is a mix of the phrases “evening”, “owl”, and “luna”, which apparently describes her singing voice.

Greetings, I’m Nowlu. I’m honored to be in command of the ending tune for The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague. Once I learn the unique story, I immediately grew hooked up to the 2 fundamental characters as they cherish the crushes that roll round of their day by day lives. I additionally preferred seeing how as the 2 bought to know one another they started to bridge the gap between them. I conveyed the primary characters feelings in my tune. I hope I can share “my crush” with you all till the very finish. Thanks very a lot on your help. Nowlu commented at Icpc-anime.com/music

Who’s performing the opening theme tune?

Image of Takao Sakuma. Pic credit score: @Icpc-anime.com/music

The opening theme tune “Frozen Midnight” will likely be carried out by Japanese singer, voice actor, actor, dancer, and artist Takao Sakuma. In January 2021, Sakuma made his artist debut with the one “Chase the core”, which was used because the opening theme tune for the anime “Skate-Main Stars”. Sakuma additionally carried out the opening theme tune for the particular results drama “Ultraman Set off NEW GENERATION TIGA”.

Sakuma can also be a voice actor for the anime (he carried out the opening theme tune), app, and upcoming recreation FUTSAL BOYS!!!!! Sakuma sang the opening theme tune “BRAVE MAKER” for the efficiency unit TWT vol. 8 “Assault! The 98th Impartial Regular Regiment”, and made his first look on stage. Sakuma appeared on stage as soon as extra in Akudama Drive.

Greetings, my title is Takao Sakuma, and I will likely be in command of the opening theme tune for The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague. I’m actually completely happy to be part of this upcoming anime. It’s a cool however heartwarming story. It can you’ll want to soften the viewers’ hearts. I hope my tune may also soften the hearts of those that take heed to it. Please look ahead to it! Takao Sakuma commented at Icpc-anime.com/music

Who’re the newly introduced employees members?

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague employees members embody:

Chief Animation Administrators – Miyako Kanou, Yuji Ushijima

Prop Design – jimao

Artwork Director – Eiji Iwase

Coloration Key Artist – Sachiko Urushido

Compositing Director of Pictures – Tomomi Saitou

Enhancing – Shun Tokuda

What’s the plot of The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague?

The story facilities on an workplace employee named Himuro, who has a really fascinating heritage. Himuro is the descendant of the yokai (demon) generally known as the Yuki-Onna (Snow Lady) from Japanese folklore and has inherited the flexibility to have the ability to freeze issues.

Sadly, Himuro tends to by accident freeze close by objects or summon a snowstorm when his coronary heart turns into unsettled. When in deep focus, he unknowingly plunges his poor coworkers into an surroundings just like the Artic!

Himuro might have a chilly look along with his snow-white hair and ice-blue eyes, however he’s in actual fact a heat and kind-hearted particular person. Though, he likes cute issues like flowers and cats, resulting from his unpredictable potential he’s unable to get near both out of worry of by accident freezing them.

Himuro harbors a secret crush on his seemingly aloof, eccentric but type feminine co-worker Fuyutsuki. Fuyutsuki tends to have a knack for offering easy options to his unconventional issues, and her calmness tends to floor Himuro. Nevertheless, as Himuro’s emotions for her develop extra passionate, anytime Fuyutsuki does one thing type for him a snowstorm of feelings builds up inside Himuro’s coronary heart and unknowingly causes an precise snowstorm to seem on the workplace flooring.

It turns into apparent to everybody aside from Fuyutsuki that Himuro has emotions for her as a result of dramatic climatic modifications of their office. Undaunted by Fuyutsuki’s obvious indifference to him, Himuro is able to do no matter it takes to seize her coronary heart. Poor Fuyutsuki isn’t being detached on objective, nevertheless, she’s simply fully oblivious that such a good-looking man may truly be into her.

Who’re the forged members?

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague forged members embody:

Yui Ishikawa – Fuyutsuki

Chiaki Kobayashi – Himuro

Yumi Uchiyama – Komori

Kouki Uchiyama – Saejima

Ayane Sakura – Otonashi

Shugo Nakamura – Katori

Hiyori Nitta – Yukimin

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague manufacturing staff members embody:

Director – Mankyuu (Sumikkogurashi – Good to be within the nook)

Animation – Zero-G and Liber (a newly established studio)

Scriptwriter – Tomoko Konparu (Blue Spring Experience, Love All Play)

Character designer – Miyako Kanou

Music composer – Ruka Kawada (Isekai Quartet, Is the order a rabbit?)

The place can I learn the manga?

The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague (Koori Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Douryou) is a Japanese manga collection written and illustrated by Miyuki Tonogaya, who initially launched the collection on their Twitter account on August 3, 2018, the place it gained recognition.

In a while July 12, 2019, it started serialization on Sq. Enix’s Gangan Pixiv manga web site, and its chapters have been collected into six tankobon volumes. The English model of the manga has been licensed by Comikey for launch in North America.

Are you trying ahead to the upcoming anime The Ice Man and His Cool Feminine Colleague? Tell us within the remark part beneath!