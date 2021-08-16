The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series is coming.

Just like in the 1997 film, a group of friends are being chased by a mysterious murderer.

The horror phenomenon is back.

It is already a tradition to turn iconic horror films into series. In 2015, a series based on the “Scream” films debuted. Chucky the killer doll will also have a new television adaptation that launches in the US on October 12th. A new production based on the 1997 film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was released that same month.

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis for the 1997 film The Terrible Secret Between Them. However, someone finds out what they did. Their goal is to find out who is after them while revealing terrifying secrets about the city they live in and about themselves. “Everyone is hiding from something, and uncovering the wrong secret can be fatal,” reveals the synopsis.

The night that changed her life.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” will star Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The first four episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, with new chapters every Friday following. The series culminates in an exciting season finale on November 12th.

