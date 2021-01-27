The humorist Daniel Sloss, an international phenomenon, is working in Portugal this year

The show “Hubris” will be presented on September 1st at the Tivoli BBVA Theater in Lisbon.

Tickets are already on sale.

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss will perform in Portugal this year. The comedian will present his 11th solo career “Hubris” at the Teatro Tivoli BBVA in Lisbon on September 11th. Tickets are already available for between 25 and 40 euros.

“Hubris was introduced by the Greeks and is the treatment of a devastating and dangerous personality of a character that often leads to their downfall,” describes the show’s summary. The production says it’s “a new solo that has neither a theme nor turns, not even parental warnings”.

Daniel Sloss is 30 years old and an internationally recognized comedian. Some of his most famous shows are “X” about sexual abuse; “Dark”, which focuses on grief; and “puzzles” about human relationships and separations. These last two are specials available on Netflix in 190 countries including Portugal. He has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show multiple times, has stood up in more than 50 countries and set several box office records at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.