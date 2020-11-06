The Huawei package with its FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones and Band 4 Pro bracelet is available at a great price!

We used to offer you a connected bracelet from Xiaomi, the Mi Band 4, now we are going to Huawei with a great package including the FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones and the Band 4 Pro connected bracelet Price.

A complete package for sports with music

In this package, as mentioned above, you will find the wireless FreeBuds Pro headphones from Huawei, which are a very good alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro, but at a much cheaper price.

These have active noise reduction technology that can be adapted to the environment in which you are. They also have a perception mode that cancels the noise reduction with a single long press to reconnect you with your surroundings.

In addition, it has 3 microphones to optimally capture your voice. FreeBuds Pro accepts up to 2 devices that are connected at the same time thanks to perfect Bluetooth management.

For autonomy, it takes no less than 30 hours with the charging box or 7 hours with a single charge.

In addition to the True Wireless headphones, this pack includes the Band 4 Pro connected armband, which allows you to monitor your physical expenses throughout the day (calories burned, distance traveled, number of steps taken, etc.). You can also determine your heart rate with the integrated sensor. In contrast to the Xiaomi Mi Band, this one also has a GPS chip for much more precise tracking! All of this information is automatically synchronized with the Huawei Health app. For technical specifications, the Band 4 Pro has a 0.95-inch Amoled color screen and a battery life of around a week.

This Huawei package costs 169 euros, while it was previously offered at a price of 199 euros.

Why succumb to this offer?

High quality wireless headphones Active noise reduction As a bonus, a great bracelet!

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.