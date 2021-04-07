The Huawei P50, the future star of the photo, reveals its extraordinary photo sensor

At the beginning of the year, a brand that is very present in the world of mobility is missing as it has not yet unveiled its new line of high-end smartphones, Huawei. The P50, P50 Pro, P50 Pro + should land soon while the wait for the photo module is revealed by a new leak.

The star in the photo may be with Huawei

The Huawei P50 was introduced last month by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OneLeaks. The only thing we couldn’t see was the photo module on the back. Today we learn that the latter are arranged in 2 circles with no less than 4 sensors, which is quite strange as OneLeaks has announced closer to 3 sensors. When the device is officially authorized, we will find out whether @ RODENT950 specialized in the brand was good.

# HuaweiP50Series cameras are currently these

P50

IMX 707Y 1 / 1.18 “(RYYB)

IMX 600 (UW) 1 / 1.74 ”

OV08A10 (Tele)

P50 Pro

IMX 707Y 1 / 1.18 “(RYYB)

OV64A (UW) 1 / 1.34

5X periscope (RYYB)

P50 Pro +

IMX 707Y 1 / 1.18 “(RYYB)

OV64A (UW FFL) 1 / 1.34

3x Tele (RYYB)

10x periscope (RYYB) pic.twitter.com/9lY0zWO2ip

March 26, 2021

For the rest of the spec sheet, we are using the latest HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor that is included in the Mate 40 Pro 5G. Regarding the release date of this new series of 3 devices would have to wait before summer 2021. Another smartphone was also unveiled prior to its release. It is a game model, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.