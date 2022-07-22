Get to Know All About the House of the Dragon Characters Here!!

As the House of the Dragon Release Date is already revealed, fans are now curious to know about the entire star cast of the series. While Author George RR Martin recently dropped a hint that this prequel won’t feature any of the universally-loved characters like Game of Thrones, it’s interesting to see whether these understated cast members can cast a magical spell on the audience or not. The official social media handle of GOT has already revealed the major House of the Dragon Characters, but fans don’t know much about them.

So, are you ready to reveal the major cast members? Keep scrolling the page and find who you’ll be going to see in this upcoming periodic drama.

What is the House of the Dragon’s Release Date?

Before you jump into the list of House of the Dragon characters, let’s first find out the House of the Dragon Release Date to get a better idea. Set approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the upcoming fantasy-drama series is all set to launch on Sunday, 21 August 2022 on HBO. Indian audiences can view this fantasy series on Disney+ Hotstar.

List of the Major House of the Dragon Characters

Here’s a complete list of the major House of the Dragon Characters that we will be going to witness in the series.

1. Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine will get featured in the series as King Viserys I. Reigning over the period considered the “apex of Targaryen power,” there are more Targaryen ancestors and winged dragons across Westeros than ever before.

Paddy is a talented British actor who has starred in a variety of films, including “The Guard” and “Coriolanus.” He’s also made an impression on television with his roles in “Whitechapel” and “Midsomer Murders.”

2. Matt Smith

Matt Smith is an English actor who has appeared in various television shows and films. He is best known for his role as the tenth Doctor in the British science fiction series Doctor Who. Matt will get featured in the series as Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys, and heir to the throne.

3. Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke is a British actress and model. Her first acting role was in the British drama series “Midsomer Murders” in 2001. She went on to appear in the films “The Illusionist” (2004), “The Intouchables” (2011), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

She features the role of Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

4. Emma D’Arcy

Featured as Rhaenyra Targaryen, she is one of the best House of the Dragon characters. She is the pride and joy of King Viserys as his only surviving child. Emma D’Arcy is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider.

5. Steve Toussaint

Fans will watch Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon. He belongs to the Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” he is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros.

6. Eve Best

Portrayed as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, a dragon rider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best is undoubtedly going to become one of the most favorite House of the Dragon characters. She is an English actress and director, primarily known for her television roles as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the Showtime series Nurse Jackie and Monica Chatwin in the BBC miniseries The Honourable Woman.

7. Fabien Frankel

With the launch of the official trailer of House of the Dragon, the appearance of Fabien Frankel is already confirmed. He will be going to play the role of Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Since he is a commoner, he has no claim to any land or title, but what makes him worth watching is his excellent sword skills.

8. Sonoyo Mizuno

When speaking of the House of the Dragon Characters, we cannot afford to miss out on Sonoyo Mizuno, who will be going to portray Mysaria, who came to Westeros with nothing, and sold more times than she can recall. Sonoyo is surely going to be one of the wittiest characters of all time. It is speculated that she will rise as the most unlikely ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne, in later episodes; however, it is just an assumption and nothing is yet confirmed.

9. Rhys Ifans

The next major character whose presence is as confirmed as House of the Dargon Release Date is none other than Rhys Ifans. He will be going to play the role of Otto Hightower, the hand to not just King Viserys, but to his grandfather, Jaehaerys. Rhys continued as Hand into Viserys reign, but later on indulged in a rift with Prince Daemon, begging the king to remove his brother from his council positions.

10. Milly Alcock

Last but not the least name on the list of House of the Dragon characters is Milly Alcock. She’s going to play the role of the Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She is an Australian actress most famous for portraying the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Conclusion

So, that’s all of the House of the Dragon Characters. We hope you have enjoyed reading the post and found it worth your time. House of the Dragon release date has already been rolled out and fans are eagerly waiting to stream this periodic drama. It’s no secret that GOT’s further success depends on this prequel and hence, it will be fun to see whether these characters can live up to the hype or not. Since not any of them is universally loved or famous, House of the Dragon might see a tough time winning over viewers’ hearts.

