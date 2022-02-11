The highly anticipated sci-fi comedy starring Ryan Reynolds gets its first unanimous reviews

The Adam Project movie, due out on Netflix on March 11, 2022, is slowly getting people talking about it. This is a sci-fi film directed by Shawn Levy that brings together an impressive cast, most notably led by Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. The first American Returners has just arrived and promises to be an entertaining and altogether engrossing sci-fi comedy.

What is the Adam Project?

Following the recent Free Guy, the Shawn Levy/Ryan Reynolds duo reunite for The Adam Project. For his new film, Shawn Levy therefore decides to work again with the star of Deadpool through this popular and light sci-fi film.

The Adam Project tells how a man is forced to time travel to get help from his 13-year-old version of himself. In addition to Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project brings together a four-star cast also led by Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Mark Ruffalo. The feature film is expected to be available on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Mostly positive first reviews

The Adam Project was screened in the United States last Wednesday night to a select few. The majority of reactions in the room are unanimously positive. It looks like Netflix should find success with The Adam Project. Which is becoming a habit for Ryan Reynolds after movies like 6 Underground and Red Notice. First reactions promising a fun, light, rhythmic and adventurous film. But what is even more surprising is the number of people who underscored the presence of a specific emotion within the feature film. We leave you some of the reactions mentioned and make an appointment for March 11:

The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure, comedy, and heartwarming drama rolled into one. Walker Scobell is perfect as young @VancityReynolds. Ryan Reynolds & @MarkRuffalo just made me laugh and cry. love it

As Adam would say: Holy shit this movie is a must see #TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/tQAab0u2Hw

February 10, 2022

The Adam Project is sci-fi adventure, comedy and heartwarming drama rolled into one. Walker Scobell is perfect as young @VancityReynolds. Ryan Reynolds and @MarkRuffalo just made me laugh and cry. I loved it As Adam would say: Holy shit this movie is a must see #TheAdamProject

#TheAdamProject is a hilarious throwback to ’80s sci-fi adventures, with a sneaky emotional element. I didn’t expect to cry. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are great in a Shaw Levy film that would make Spielberg proud. @ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/ggdKQaNAvC

February 10, 2022

#TheAdamProject is a hilarious throwback to ’80s sci-fi adventures with an unexpected emotional element. I didn’t expect to cry. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are excellent in a Shaw Levy film that would make Spielberg proud.

Overwhelmed by #TheAdamProject

Whimsical, imaginative and original sci-fi with the razor-sharp sarcasm of @VancityReynolds. Walker Scobell is a great find as the younger Ryan. It’s BTTF mixed with the Star Wars OG trilogy and the Amblin tone. Amazing @ShawnLevyDirect! pic.twitter.com/JjvNmu96Rr

February 10, 2022

Overwhelmed by #TheAdamProject

Whimsical, imaginative and original SF with sharp sarcasm from @VancityReynolds. Walker Scobell is a great discovery as a young Ryan. It’s BTTF mixed with the Star Wars OG trilogy and the Amblin tone. Unbelievable.

The Adam Project is so much FUN! I love the 80’s sci-fi feel. Was blown away from start to finish. Walker Scobell is incredible. Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo are great together on screen and wow I didn’t expect to shed a few tears. This is a MUST SEE! #TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/cqSbi7uv7S

February 10, 2022

The Adam project is so much fun! I love the 80’s sci-fi vibe and was blown away from start to finish. Walker Scobell is amazing. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are amazing together on screen and wow I wasn’t expecting to shed tears. It’s a MUST SEE!

What can I say after watching #TheAdamProject? Best entertainment. Well done @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo @zoesaldana and cast and crew! You’ve made movie watching great again! @netflix @netflixfamily @ruralmoms #happyday pic.twitter.com/sKtpwnVQTU

February 10, 2022

What can I say after watching #TheAdamProject? Excellent entertainment. Well done well done @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo @zoesaldana and the cast and crew! You made watching a movie great again!

I LOVED #TheAdamProject! It’s so funny and full of action and emotions (I may have cried a bit). Watch it on March 11th on @Netflix, really, watch it then, you’ll love it! @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/bSXfHvxneL

February 10, 2022

I loved #TheAdamProject! It’s so funny, full of action and emotions (maybe I cried a bit). Watch it on March 11th on @Netflix, really, watch it then, you’ll love it!