The Highest Return-To-Player Online Casinos

In the world of gambling, where there is no such thing as a guaranteed win, it can be difficult to put a value on any product or service. This inability to be certain about what it costs the seller and what the buyer will receive makes it impossible to price accurately. The more someone plays a game of chance, the less likely they are to win. This means that the price of playing is not determined by how much players are prepared to pay but rather by how often they are willing to lose their stake before walking away. After all, if you have only one bet and you walk away at the first sign of losing, your cost is likely to be close to zero.

What is Return-To-Player in Casino Gambling?

Return-To-Player (RTP) is an expression that illustrates the way how frequently cash-wagered casino games return to the player during the long run. Having said that, Return-To-Player isn’t 100% foolproof. It doesn’t guarantee that players would win back all their bets or even get back what they have paid. In casino gambling, players can risk their cash but there’s no assurance of winning back the exact amount since it depends on a lot of variables including luck and chance.

For those who are yet to know anything about casino gambling, you could start by reading how much is it worth on average and how the casino industry works. Also, you can read about some of the games we mostly see in casinos like slot machines and roulette, and learn why playing them is a bad idea (at first).

In terms of casino gambling, RTP is expressed in percentage or ratio. This figure is computed based on mathematical formula but before that, casinos need to follow some standards first.

Casino Gambling Standards

Casinos are obliged to comply with the standards set by the government. It means any casino gambling game should be played within certain limits for RTP between 80% to 90%. Casinos can also increase the minimum bet to make up for the payouts. However, there’s a fine line between being fair and being greedy that could backfire if players decide to take their cash elsewhere.

The standards set by casinos should be disclosed publicly so that players would have basic information about how much they’re supposed to get back. Knowing what to expect, would keep players happy and loyal.

Calculating Return-To-Player (RTP)

Combining the house edge together with RTP will give you a total casino game’s expected value. It means that if the player bets $1000 on the game and the total expected value of that game is $950, we can say the player will lose $50 out of his/her bet. However, keep in mind that this doesn’t mean players should expect to lose their money entirely since RTP reflects on how much they would get back during the long run which could take years or even decades.

Based on Long Run

RTP reflects the average and is based on the long run, which means players won’t be able to calculate the exact amount of their loss since we don’t know how much time they will stick around. If a player decides to quit after an hour or two, it doesn’t mean he/she wouldn’t get any return at all.

In short, RTP doesn’t give the exact figure of how much a player would win or lose. It’s all about bets and the long run which makes it difficult to calculate as well as for casinos to regulate since it varies from one person to another. In casino gambling, players can gain more knowledge on how they could maximize their returns by checking out the casino’s return-to-player percentage before playing.

Best Return-To-Player Online Casinos in Australia

Here you will find a list of the best online casinos based in Australia. We only included the top-rated sites with good bonus programs like 50 free chip no deposit and fast payouts. You can play slots, poker, or any other game that takes your fancy on desktop, mobile, or tablet without risking anything. All recommended casino sites listed below are 100% safe and secure to play at.

Not all casinos offer equal payout percentages when it comes to slots. There are almost always some outliers in the industry. Casinos that offer 95% or better RTP on their slot games are usually considered among the most generous of the bunch.

Here is a list of popular online casino sites that have some of the highest payout percentages on their slots.

There are lots of other really good online casinos, but these offer the best deposit bonuses and the highest return-to-player (RTP) percentages on all their games. All Australian residents can enjoy playing at any of these sites, safe in the knowledge that they’re completely legal and not based offshore like many other online casinos.

Conclusion

Most online casino players are not really interested in finding the best RTP, but rather in finding bonuses and promotions, so it’s certainly understandable that they resort to a casino that advertises them. Even if this is true, it should be taken into account that a good payout percentage is one that always keeps winning money on your side. The highest RTP casinos will always have a larger winning percentage, winning more money over time.

If you really want to make the most of your gambling sessions, you should look for a casino with a high RTP Rate and play there exclusively. Of course, this does not mean that after some time you won’t win anything playing at these online casinos with the best RTP rates, but it’s certainly something that you should keep in mind.