The Higher Fatty Alcohol Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

Some are unsaturated and some are branched. They are widely used in industry. As with fatty acids, they are often referred to generically by the number of carbon atoms in the molecule, such as “a C12 alcohol”, that is an alcohol having 12 carbons, for example dodecanol.

Fatty alcohols (or long-chain alcohols) are usually high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, but can also range from as few as 4–6 carbons to as many as 22–26, derived from natural fats and oils. The precise chain length varies with the source.[1][2] Some commercially important fatty alcohols are lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols. They are colourless oily liquids (for smaller carbon numbers) or waxy solids, although impure samples may appear yellow. Fatty alcohols usually have an even number of carbon atoms and a single alcohol group (–OH) attached to the terminal carbon.

Competitive Players

The Higher Fatty Alcohol market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Emery Oleochemicals

Timur Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Wilmar International

Oxiteno

Sasol

Teck Guan Holdings

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

VVF Ltd

Musim Mas Holdings

Godrej Industries Limited

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK)

Procter & Gamble

Higher Fatty Alcohol Application Abstract

The Higher Fatty Alcohol is commonly used into:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

Personal Care

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Pharmaceutical Formulation

Higher Fatty Alcohol Type

Short Chain

Pure & Midcut

Long Chain

Higher Chain

