The High Price Of Holiday Turkeys Is A Reminder That Human And Animal Health Are Deeply Connected

The US is experiencing its largest avian influenza outbreak ever. That is contributing to the rising price of meals and is a reminder that the well being of wildlife, domesticated animals and livestock, and people are deeply intertwined. Scientists name this interconnectedness “One Well being”.

Of explicit curiosity this week is the truth that avian influenza, or “hen flu”, is driving up the price of Thanksgiving turkeys. My forbes.com colleague and fellow scientist, Bruce Y. Lee, reported three days in the past that Thanksgiving turkeys are nonetheless up about 20% in contrast with final 12 months, and that is down from a excessive of 73% a number of months in the past, no less than partly as a result of retailers have chosen to soak up the distinction.

The place did avian influenza come from?

Avian influenza is just not new. In truth, wild birds are the first reservoir of most influenza viruses. During the last century, new human influenza viruses have emerged on 4 separate events — in 1918, 1957, 1966, and 2009 — when avian influenza viruses “reassorted” with human ones.

There have been 4 human influenza pandemics because the flip of the twentieth century, occurring in 1918 (H1N1), 1957 (H2N2), 1968 (H3N2), and 2009 (H1N1). This timeline reveals the temporal and genetic reassortment relationships amongst every of the pandemic influenza subtypes.

As a result of novel human influenza viruses come up comparatively not often, one would possibly assume that hen flu itself is uncommon. However, this isn’t the case. Avian influenza impacts a variety of untamed hen species, from geese and geese to gulls and waders.

One research discovered that the prevalence of influenza antibodies — a measurement of previous infections — in laughing gulls (Leucophaeus atricilla) ranged from 25%–72%. In some locations, the prevalence of influenza in wild birds has been recognized to method 50%.

Laughing Gulls, Larus atricilla, are simply certainly one of many species of waterfowl that carry avian … [+] influenza (Picture by Tim Graham/Getty Photographs) Tim Graham/Getty Photographs

Most of this influenza is called Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI). LPAI not often causes symptomatic illness, in distinction to Extremely Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Whereas LPAI is round practically on a regular basis, HPAI tends to be extra episodic and liable to dramatic outbreaks.

Like LPAI, HPAI viruses are carried by wild birds. However, not like LPAI, when HPAI will get into poultry it spreads quickly from hen to hen inflicting outbreaks that may be devastating to business flocks.

Outbreaks of Extremely Pathogenic Avian Influenza

North America is presently in the midst of its largest outbreak of HPAI since 2014-2015, when roughly 7 million turkeys and 43 million chickens have been misplaced via illness or “depopulation”, a USDA coverage and containment technique that requires culling all birds on affected premises. The 2014-2015 outbreak is estimated to have price taxpayers $879m in public expenditures, a determine that doesn’t embrace uncompensated prices to producers, making the 2014-2015 HPAI outbreak the costliest animal well being incident in US historical past.

Now, the present outbreak seems poised to surpass these figures. In accordance with the CDC, as of November 22, 2022, a complete of fifty,461,200 birds have been affected — roughly tied with the 2014-2015 whole. Though the outbreak is slowing down (it seems to have peaked in September and October), extra contaminated flocks are being detected virtually each day.

Screenshot of the USDA dashboard exhibiting the magnitude of the 2022 HPAI outbreak within the US. US Division of Agriculture. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-2022/2022-hpai-commercial-backyard-flocks

Counties reporting avian influenza criss-cross the US starting from Florida to Washington and California to Maine. Solely the states of Alabama, Hawaii, Louisiana, and West Virginia haven’t reported infections. The locations the place contaminated birds have been discovered embrace backyards, petting zoos, manufacturing amenities for sport birds, and the farms of economic breeders of turkeys, geese, and chickens.

Counties reporting an infection in business flocks in the course of the 2022 North American outbreak of avian … [+] influenza virus. US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/data-map-commercial.html (accessed November 23, 2022).

Thus far, just one case has been reported in a human. This was in an individual who was treating birds that have been believed on the time to be contaminated. Regardless that the CDC considers the risk to most people to be low, authorities officers nonetheless urge individuals elevating chickens of their backyards to take precautions similar to utilizing gloves and face masks or respirators when dealing with birds, washing their palms after touching birds, and avoiding direct contact with clothes or different supplies that will have turn into contaminated with animal saliva, mucous, of feces.

CDC precautions for individuals who increase yard chickens. US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

A one well being method to influenza

All of it is a reminder that human well being and animal well being are linked. Zoonoses are pathogens of animals transmitted to individuals and there’s proof that zoonoses are growing in frequency. In 2020, The United Nations Setting Programme issued a report warning that extra occasions just like the Covid-19 pandemic are to be anticipated until actions are taken quickly to mitigate the spillover of animal pathogens into individuals. That is the thought of One Well being, about which I’ve written earlier than. Our human inhabitants and that of the opposite species with which we share the planet are deeply linked. Our fates rise and fall collectively. The excessive worth of vacation turkeys proper now could be a reminder of that reality.