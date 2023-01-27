The Hidden and Unknown – The $2000 game on Steam whose developer wants buyers to skip if they can’t afford it

The Hidden and Unknown is a sport that may satirically match its precise identify if somebody was to explain it to the neighborhood. In an interview with PCGamesN, the developer clarified that they do not need anybody to purchase the sport if they can not afford it.

Most video games like this one will not make the information or seize the headlines, however issues look very completely different when somebody must spend $2000. What appears much more weird is the truth that the builders are properly conscious of steep prices, and don’t need customers to be burdened with the monetary strain.

“I don’t consider anybody will purchase it, (and I) discourage anybody from shopping for it if they will’t afford it, I don’t need to trigger bother.”

Developed by Professional.X, one would are inclined to assume that an indie title would definitely be priced extra reasonably. In any case, AAA video games promoting for $70 have been inflicting a stir within the gaming neighborhood, as some shoppers really feel the worth hike is unwarranted.

To cost greater than a VR headset or the Steam Deck has shocked many within the gaming neighborhood. As unbelievable because it sounds, the indie title prices $1,999 on Steam, but it surely has extra attention-grabbing sides as properly.

The Hidden and Unknown’s value on Steam looks as if a gimmick and misses justification

Huh. This sport "The Hidden and Unknown" prices $1,999. Completely honest value.

When somebody observes The Hidden and Unknown, it turns into fairly clear that the sport’s value on Steam has been intentionally put so excessive. Even the developer believes there is not any justification for the worth level, particularly with what it provides.

The Hidden and Unknown is a kind of visible novel that could be a text-based sport at its core. Based mostly on its Steam description, it goals to widen the notion of human beings concerning deeper ideas about life itself.

Curiously, it isn’t simply the builders who do not need to power the sport on the consumers. It might probably reportedly be accomplished in lower than two hours, which sits inside Steam’s refund deadline. So, somebody can simply pay the hefty value, check out the expertise, after which get all their a reimbursement.

The builders additionally routinely hand out the sport’s copy as a part of giveaways, however do not need to make the title fully freed from price. They need to be certain that it is justified even when somebody performs the sport without cost.

However from the phrases of the builders and the sport’s Steam web page, it is fairly clear that The Hidden and Unknown’s $1,999 value level is a advertising gimmick. Whereas there aren’t any makes an attempt to siphon any gamer’s hard-earned money, the quantity actually garners various consideration.



