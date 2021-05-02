The heroine’s costume leaked and it’s terrible for a very specific reason

We know a little more about the upcoming Ms Marvel series. In fact, the recent leaks have revealed one of the most important pieces of information about the series. In pictures posted on Twitter we can see the first pictures of what actress Iman Vellani will look like in Ms. Marvel’s costume. The series should be available on Disney + in late 2021.

What will the character look like?

We owe this exclusivity to the JustJared media. Marvel Studios in Atlanta, Georgia are currently filming most of the Marvel company’s upcoming projects, including the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has subscribed to the Leaks. As for Ms. Marvel, we now know what the costume of the heroine Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, looks like. The costume left no one in the Marvel community indifferent, with its mix of red, blue / green, striped with a yellow flash, and its cute little eye mask.

There is something very special about this costume. He is both terrible and very successful. Very successful in the sense that it perfectly matches the character of Miss Marvel, a teenage fan of superheroes, and therefore needs to remain “cheap”, “handmade” in its design. On the flip side, this weaker and more cartoonish design, much closer to the original comics, will swear so much with the MCU’s other costumes that they’ve been reworked to be more beautiful in the cinema. (Because some of the characters’ original costumes are ugly as hell, you have to admit. Right, Doctor Strange?)

To understand why this costume was designed like this, we need to understand who Kamala Khan is. The character first appeared in Captain Marvel Comics # 14 in 2013. This is the fifth person to be codenamed Ms. Marvel, not to be confused with Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers was also called Miss Marvel, but it’s not the same ). Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old teenager who will be the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel universe. Editor Sana Amanat, at the character’s origin, took inspiration from her own childhood as a Muslim American to describe her:

“Her brother is very conservative, her mother is paranoid about touching a boy and getting pregnant, and her father wants her to focus on her studies to become a doctor.

Kamala Khan’s entire interest lies in her relationship with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. She admires him so much that she wants to become like Carol Danvers when a haze devours her and Jersey City, which is where Wandavision is likely to go. When she wakes up, she doesn’t control her body, but Carol’s. Level powers, Mystique has nothing to envy, as she can also change the appearance in whole or in part and has a self-healing function.