The Herogasm episode is revealed and will resemble an adult movie

While filming for season 3 of The Boys is in progress, very few plot details have been leaked. What is certain is that the comics’ most outrageous event will be turned into a special episode called Herogasm.

Images worthy of an X-rated movie

As all The Boys fans know, the third season of the Amazon Prime series will feature the most adult story of all time: “Herogasm”. In fact, the plot of the comic book of the same name shows the boys going to an annual retreat sponsored by Vought International. The retreat brings all the superheroes in the world together in one big, not very heroic orgy.

Show director Erik Kripke joked on Twitter last January that he was challenged to direct an episode of Herogasm as soon as he started working on The Boys. He confirmed in the same post that a script with this story had been finalized for season 3.

But this episode, according to Eric Kripke, is already so vivid in the first takes that it would certainly be rated X as the end product if it was broadcast. Speaking of an interview with The Wrap, the director said about footage from the Herogasm episode:

“I mean, these dailies are crazy. If we showed everything we saw in the daily newspapers, we would definitely get an X. I can’t even get a feel for what we were shooting to watch and be rude, but of course not over the top. So there is likely to be a lot of self-censorship going on. But if you are a fan of the books and this particular volume of “Herogasm” I can tell you that you are really going to have the whole “Herogasm” experience. There is no doubt.”

Thus, the unedited sequences of the episode Herogasm of season 3 of The Boys would certainly be rated X according to Eric Kripke. A statement intended to reassure fans about the quality of Season 3 or, on the contrary, to make them angry not to be able to see it.

The Boys follows a vigilante group led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) who actively seek to take out the most popular superheroes, especially the sadistic Homelander, played by Antony Starr, the leader of Seven. Season 2 of The Boys was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series. This satirical superhero series is based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

While you wait for the release of the third season of The Boys, which shouldn’t be released before 2022, you can still find out which hero from the Marvel universe will be part of the Herogasm episode.