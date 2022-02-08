The heroes of the animated series come in pop characters, and they’re crisp

The animated series My Hero Academia, available since 2016, has been a real success and now has no less than 5 seasons. In light of this excitement about the license, Funko Pop! could not resist and created an excellent collection of figurines bearing the image of the latter. We find many characters from the cartoon.

My Hero Academia: super cute pop characters

All the pop figures that we have selected for you are available in our Hitek store at a price of 12.49 euros. They are under official license and come with their flower boxes. We let you discover them.

FIGURE FUNKO POP ERI – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°1011

This pop highlights Eri, who is none other than the granddaughter of the Eight Commandments of Death boss.

FIGURE FUNKO POP RYUKO – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°1007

Ryukyu is the daughter of Isshin Matoi and she transferred to Honnōji Academy along with her other classmates.

FIGURE FUNKO POP SIR NIGHTEYE – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°1006

Sir Nighteye, known as Mirai Sasaki, is easily recognized by his serious and stern demeanor.

FIGURE FUNKO POP PRESENT MIC – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°920

This pop pays homage to Present Mic with his big helmet on his head and his famous orange glasses.

FIGURE FUNKO POP MINA ASHIDO – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°790

Mina Ashido is a student at Yuei High School with plans to become a professional superhero.

FIGURE FUNKO POP KUROGIRI – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°789

The Funko Pop Kurogiri honors the main antagonist of the anime series. This figure looks like two drops of water.

FIGURE FUNKO POP KAI CHISAKI (REFURBISHING) – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°788

Kai Chisaki is also known as Overhaul. He is one of the villains of the animated series and this pop looks just like him with his big mask on his face.

FUNKO POP HIMIKO TOGA FIGURE WITH MASK – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°787

Like the previous pop character, Himiko Toga is part of the villain team and she also has a large mask on her face.

FIGURE FUNKO POP BEST JEANIST – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°786

Tsunagu Hakamata aka Beast Jeanist is a professional superhero. He is also present in Katsuki Bakugo’s training.

FIGURE FUNKO POP ENDEAVOR – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°785

This pop features Endeavor, the father of Shoto Todoroki and the #1 hero since All Might retired.

FUNKO DEKU FIGURE (UNIFORM) – POP MY HERO ACADEMIA N°783

With this character we find Deku in school clothes, absorbed in his notebook and taking notes.

FIGURE FUNKO POP ALL FOR ONE – MY HERO ACADEMIA N°609

The collection wouldn’t be complete without the League of Villains founder minifigure. This is how we find All For One with his helmet.

SFC TSUYU ASUI FIGURE – MY HERO ACADEMIA

Asui wants to be a professional superhero and she will give herself the means to do so. This character isn’t pop, but it’s not to be missed.