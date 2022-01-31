The hero comes as collectible Funko Pop figures

Crash Bandicoot was a gamer’s favorite in the late ’90s and early 2000s before returning with a new sequel, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The latter was published by Activision and developed by the Toys for Bob studio. Today we present the Funko Pop collectible figures.

Crash Bandicoot: a timeless hero

If you’re a Crash Bandicoot fan, you won’t be able to resist this new collection as well as these derivative products, available in our Hitek store starting at €12.49. There is something for every taste.

FIGURE FUNKO POP NITROS OXIDE – CRASH BANDICOOT N°534

We find Nitro Oxide in Crash Team Racing and he doesn’t intend to finish last. As a reminder, he comes from the planet Gasmoxia and is Crash Bandicoot’s main enemy.

FIGURE FUNKO POP TINY TIGER – CRASH BANDICOOT N°533

Tiny Tiger is one of the characters in Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex. He is a Tasmanian tiger originally created by Doctor Nitrus Brio, our hero’s antagonist.

FUNKO POP FIGURE CRASH BANDICOOT WITH SNORKEL – CRASH BANDICOOT N°421

This figure represents Crash Bandicoot wearing a wet suit.

ILLUSTRATION FUNKO POP CRASH BANDICOOT N°273

This simple and effective Funko Pop figure represents Crash Bandicoot in his simplest outfit.

4 COASTERS 3D – CRASH BANDICOOT

A small aperitif? Here are 3D coasters depicting Crash but also other mythical characters from the series.

MUG UKA UKA CRASH BANDICOOT

Have breakfast with this fantastic UKA mug, Big Bad from the Crash Bandicoot range.

MINI CRASH BANDICOOT LAMP

This mini lamp gives a little light on your desk or in a room. A great gift idea for any Crash fan.