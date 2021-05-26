The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market To Grow In Direct Proportion With Innovations

The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Hematopoietic stem cells are young or immature blood cells found to be living in bone marrow. These blood cells on mature in bone marrow and only a small number of these cells get to enter blood stream. These cells that enter blood stream are called as peripheral blood stems cells. Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is replacement of absent, diseased or damaged hematopoietic stem cells due to chemotherapy or radiation, with healthy hematopoietic stem cells. Over last 30 years hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market seen rapid expansion and constant expansion with lifesaving technological advances.

Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is also known blood and marrow transplantation which brings about reestablishment of the patient’s immune and medullary function while treating varied range of about 70 hematological and non-hematological disorders. In general hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is used in treatment of hereditary, oncological, immunological and malignant and non-malignant hematological diseases.

There are two types of peripheral blood stem cell transplants mainly autologous and allogeneic transplantation. In autologous transplants patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells are harvested or removed before the high-dose treatment that might destroy the patient’s hematopoietic stem cells. While in allogeneic transplants stem cells are obtained from a tissue type of matched or mismatched donor. Hematopoietic stem cells are harvested from blood or bone marrow and is then frozen to use later. Depending upon the source of hematopoietic stem cells, worldwide there are three types of hematopoietic stem cells transplants namely bone marrow transplant (BMT), peripheral blood stem cell transplant and cord blood transplant.

Major drivers in the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market are establishment of strong and well developed network of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation organizations having global reach and presence has recognized NGO named Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group (WBMT) in official relation with World Health Organization (WHO) and rapid increase in number of transplants. Major restraints in hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is high cost of transplantation and lack of funding for WBMT and other organizations such as regional, national and donor.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented on basis of transplant type, application, disease indication, end user and geography.

Transplant type Allogeneic Autologous Application Bone marrow transplant (BMT) Peripheral blood stem cell transplant Cord blood transplant Disease Indication Lymphoproliferative disorders Plasma cell disorders Hodgkin lymphoma Others

Leukemia Acute myeloid leukemia Acute lymphatic leukemia Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Others

Non-malignant disorders Bone marrow failure Hemoglobinopathies Autoimmune disease Others

End User Hospitals

Specialty Centers

The key players in global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market are Lonza, Escape Therapeutics, Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., Invitrx Inc, StemGenex, Lion Biotechnologies, Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pluristem, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG.

