the headphones are under 100 euros

If you want to enjoy your playlist to the fullest while traveling without being disturbed by ambient noise, a good headset is essential. Strictly speaking, the Sennheiser HD 458BT is one of the best in its field. It delivers you an incomparable sound, especially thanks to its dynamic Sennheiser converter.

SENNHEISER HD 458BT: Sound and battery life that meet your expectations!

With the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones, nothing stands in the way of listening to your playlist. In fact, the HD 458BT is a noise-canceling model. It is equipped with ear pads and synthetic leather pads that cover your ears perfectly. It offers you excellent sound insulation and very good comfort.

With these headphones you can enjoy sound of remarkable quality. This will be both intense and precise. The bass is perfectly calibrated and the sound distortion is reduced to the maximum.

Note that the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones benefit from Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It has also been equipped with NFC technology. When you use it, you get complete freedom of movement. In addition, it gives you some handy features, including interacting with the Google Assistant or even personalizing the headset via the Sennheiser Smart Control application.

Integrated into the headset, two microphones and intuitive controls also allow you to manage your calls, easily control your music and its volume. In terms of battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones will be able to last up to 30 hours. When you’re no longer using it, it’s easy to stow away thanks to its foldable structure. It doesn’t take up much space in your bag even if you slip it in the soft storage bag (included).

The price for the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones is currently 99.99 euros. It is usually offered for 199.99 euros. So don’t wait any longer and treat yourself to this powerful model at a reduced price.

3 REASONS TO LOVE THIS HELMET?

Its battery life of 30 hours to listen to your music without interruption

