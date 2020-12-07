“The groom is who knows” this Sunday was full of (very) disgusting moments of love

The humorist and chronicler Miguel Lambertini analyzes the latest episode of the SIC program.

Pedro Guedes and Kelly Baron were the first famous couple.

After a triple wedding, “O Noivo é que Sabe”, which was broadcast on SIC on Sundays, surprised again with something new. Since Toy’s marriage to Daniela – broadcast live on CMTV – we haven’t seen a few tied-knot celebrities on TV. With CMTV busy that Sunday crawling in the mud of others ‘tragedy, it was SIC who took care of Kelly and Pedro Guedes’ wedding.

They met on a reality show and Pedro says it was love at first sight. Then it was even a step to force the bride to kiss his feet full of ringworms: “You made me kiss your nail full of ringworms to prove that I love you,” says Kelly with a passionate face when if she had just told the most romantic thing in the world. I now understand why Pedro proposed to his girlfriend. A woman who kisses feet with mushrooms and does not vomit is basically a person that every man wants to have by his side until the end of his days. Either that or one of those aquariums in shopping malls where small fish feed on the blows that people have on their toes. But the disgusting manifestations of love don’t stop there.

After Kelly narrated this cute episode, she plucked her boyfriend’s teeth to get a piece of food that was stuck. Not only is this disgusting, it is a true token of love. If Kelly does this in public, I imagine what she will do without a TV crew filming. “Honey, I already pooped, can you come and wash my cock like you only know my angel?”

Brother Guedes doesn’t want a wife, he wants a naughty nurse and I can’t judge him. Pedro loves his girlfriend and they both admit that it’s like the first time they kiss. Kelly, like all people born in Brazil, dies if she does not exercise daily. That’s why she thought about starting a fitness business. A clever idea that will allow all fans of physical activity to enjoy the pleasure of a light chocolate without the regrets of finishing the line. It makes sense because a person always gets these nibbles after going to the gym, but I don’t like chocolates, for example. However, I was a boy who stuck to a Portuguese stew shake or a lamb chanfana energy bar perfectly, but see why Prozis doesn’t sell.

After half an hour of taking pictures of the couple doing oral hygiene, sometimes with toothpicks and sometimes tongue in mouth, SIC did the favor of continuing the program and moving on to the part the groom has to organize a wedding in ten days. Pedro evidently asked for the help of his brother Ricardo, who, despite being a twin, is the most beautiful of the two.

It was wonderful.

It’s inevitable. Whenever I see twins I play this game to find the differences, like looking at the last page of Maria magazine and drawing little balls on the face of one of them. Sometimes there are people who don’t like it and tell me to do sudoku. After choosing the wedding dress Kelly would wear, the brothers decided on the groom’s suit. Pedro decided on a model with a top hat and cane and therefore presented himself dressed as Johnnie Walker at the wedding, which is always useful when there is a lack of white drinks.

While Pedro finished all other preparations for the big day, he still had time to go to a photo session with a fire department. The groom and his brother learned some of the fire fighting techniques and then, probably because they were very hot, undressed to take sexy pictures for a calendar. I understand the intent of the firefighters, 2020 was a year to forget, but we have to put the bitterness behind our backs and, like the Guedes brothers, enter 2021: grab the hose and bare chests.

Speaking of hose party: Pedro’s bachelorette party was enlivened with drinks, poker chips and props, which turned the group into matrafonas at the Torres Vedras carnival. Kelly’s bachelorette party seemed a lot less fun, not least because Pedro thought it wasn’t a good idea to provide alcohol, so the friends drank the water from a large bottle tap. The groom was probably afraid that Kelly would get upset if there were alcoholic beverages and, in the midst of madness, kiss the toe of the clerk who was serving her.

On the morning of the wedding, Pedro was nervous about getting dressed. The brother was surprised by the choice of his outfit and asked with some surprise: “Are you going to use sports socks?” Pedro shrugged his shoulders as if to say, “I’m going and you’re very lucky because my original idea was to take a pair of Lidl slippers with me.”

At the altar, the groom waited eagerly for his bride while the guests sat down, including the bride’s sister, Sybelly, whose name is Majora’s doll who blows her mouth. Kelly finally arrived and walked beautifully to the altar as “Girl from Ipanema” played the violin. One option that made a lot of sense was for Schubert’s “Ave Maria” to play with a vuvuzela. Already married and with a wedding ring, the celebrant announced: “You can kiss”. At that moment, Pedro took off his shoes, took off his sports sock and Kelly kissed his nail with a ringworm like it was the first time.