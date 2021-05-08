The Greens are launching exclusion proceedings against Boris Palmer | Free press

Stuttgart / Tübingen (dpa) – After another scandal over statements made by Tübingen mayor Boris Palmer, the Greens want to exclude him from the party.

At the State Party Conference in Baden-Württemberg on Saturday, 161 delegates voted in favor of an expulsion procedure, 44 against and 8 abstained. “The time is right. Because the measure is full, ”said Green Country Manager Oliver Hildenbrand in Stuttgart. The mayor of Tübingen uses “staged taboo breaks” to polarize the public debate.

Palmer had previously sparked outrage on Facebook with statements about former national footballer Dennis Aogo. During Friday’s discussion, Palmer used a racist and obscene term from a quote attributed to Aogo and remarked, ironically, of course, “Aogo is a bad racist.” As justification, he cited an unverified Facebook comment claiming without any evidence that Aogo had used the N word for himself. The term N word is used today to describe a racist term used for black people.

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, fiercely criticized Palmer. “You simply cannot make such statements. That just doesn’t work, ”said the green head of government on the sidelines of the state party conference in Stuttgart on Saturday. “I also think it is unworthy of a mayor to constantly polarize with provocations.” The mayor of Tübingen is a “professional” who should know: “Irony never works in politics.”

Palmer himself stated in a lengthy Facebook statement on Saturday that he had exaggerated a debate with the stylistic means of irony in the grotesque. Before the vote, the mayor of Tübingen asked for a present against the party congress, declaring that the charges were “baseless and absurd”. The point here is to silence dissenting voices. “That is why I cannot and do not want to withdraw.” However, he advised the party congress to approve the motion for an expulsion process. Then he finally had the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations.

The state party had already proposed leaving Palmer in May 2020 and threatened him with an expulsion process. By then, Palmer had already caused outrage several times with provocative statements, including a sentence about dealing with corona patients. “We can save people in Germany who would be dead in six months anyway,” he said in an interview at the time.

After Palmer’s most recent comments, there have been renewed calls to action. SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil on Saturday called on the Greens to exclude Palmer from the party. Klingbeil told the German news agency that he has long been a frequent offender with his failures. “His behavior cannot continue without consequences from Mrs Baerbock and the leadership of the Green Party.”

Annalena Baerbock, candidate for the green chancellor, said on Twitter Saturday morning, “Boris # Palmer’s statement is racist and revolting. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever-new provocations that exclude and hurt people. Boris Palmer has lost our political support as a result. After the new incident, our state and federal committees will discuss the corresponding consequences, including lockout procedures. “

On Friday, Palmer initially regretted under the banner “@Cancel Culture” that former national player Aogo will no longer appear as an expert on Sky TV after a verbal misstep. Earlier, ex-national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had asked in a short message whether Dennis Aogo was a “quota black” and was then expelled from Hertha BSC. Palmer wrote: “Lehmann gone. Aogo is gone. Is the world better now? A private message and an ill-considered wording, two athletes disappear from the scene. The discussion followed in the comments, in which Palmer used a vulgar variant of the N word from an unproven alleged quote from Aogo.

“My criticism of Aogo and Lehmann’s prohibition to act with racism is as absurd as calling Dennis Aogo a” bad racist “because racist statements are put in his mouth on the Internet,” Palmer said on Saturday. He told the “Bild” that he himself had doubts about the authenticity of the alleged Aogo quote in which the N word was originally used. “It was of course clear to me that the Facebook allegations I alluded to were very likely fake.”