the great nonsense of social networks in response to the defeat of Donald Trump!

It is official. After several days of waiting, Joe Biden was elected President of the United States to succeed his rival Donald J. Trump. Of course, internet users were there to say goodbye to the former White House tenant.

The adventurers have decided to eliminate you and their penalty is irrevocable! You released Donald Trump into the White House. # Election2020results pic.twitter.com/pWu8baIsFw

November 7, 2020

Can’t wait to barricade Trump in the White House in “Mom, I Lost the Elections” on Jan. 21. Ud83c udf7f # Election2020 pic.twitter.com/J3DiKMabi7

November 7, 2020

Trump when visiting Biden in front of the White House: (I hope you have the ref ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d) pic.twitter.com/AD6lAU2eIp

November 7, 2020

Trump when he sees he lost the election to Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/VvuUwYt9gb

November 7, 2020

Americans turn on their phones, tweet “You’re fired !!!!!!”, laugh and say “enough political thoughts for today”

November 7, 2020

Bad bad #trump ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 pic.twitter.com/aNorHQ6uHA

November 7, 2020

Trump is too capable of locking himself in the White House toilet when asked to leave the premises

November 7, 2020

Trump is too bad a loser, it shows he’s going to piss in the White House aquarium before leaving

November 7, 2020

Donald Trump after giving Joe Biden the wrong White House keys pic.twitter.com/rboC3hPw3o

November 7, 2020

A few hours away we had the result of #Biden during #KohLanta, damn timing … pic.twitter.com/tJGguhkKja

November 7, 2020

Trump when arrested in December to stay in the White House pic.twitter.com/yKIjHFT7Eo

November 7, 2020

#Biden THAT’S ME! # Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Jg5tXQNuzn

November 7, 2020

Rare video of Trump’s hair leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/D7yfmKEuS5

November 7, 2020

Melania before Trump comes home from the Gulf pic.twitter.com/ryAINAEfbJ

November 7, 2020

Trump after changing the White House WiFi password before Joe Biden arrived pic.twitter.com/lqgIFrTR4q

November 7, 2020