The great LEGO Batwing from the 1989 movie is finally available

Are you a huge Batman fan? Today you can finally get the Batwing (1989) from LEGO. Do not miss this novelty for an ideal Christmas present!

The Lego Batwing (1989): to enrich your collection

Are you missing this iconic ship to complete your collection? To get it, you need to assemble every part (over 2,300 total) of this item. You will then receive the Batwing replica (1989) which will be 52 * 58 cm. Inside you will already find three characters from the Batman universe + a presentation base. Let’s not forget the authentication badge either.

Would you like to exhibit this Batwing (1989) in your home? To do this, you can either place it on a flat surface or hang it on a wall. The miniatures can be left on their base or installed on the ship (e.g. Batman in the cockpit). It will just depend on your preferences.

If you take the new Batwing (1989) it costs 199.99 euros on the LEGO website, which is currently pre-ordered, and it will be delivered in a few days (from November 1st).

On the other hand, older used models can be bought cheaper for 66 euros.

Why choose this offer?

Batwing version 1989 2300 pieces Can be positioned on the wall

