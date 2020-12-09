The Google Pixel 4A is dropping again in price, a good plan to switch phones

For 2020, Google has decided not to offer high-end cell phones, but rather several smartphones with a very good price-performance ratio, such as the Pixel 4a. The latter offers a nice little discount for those who want to switch phones.

Google Pixel 4a: unbeatable price-performance ratio

A few years ago, Google excelled with the Nexus, a range of smartphones with an incredible price-performance ratio. Since then, it’s been replaced with the pixels that weren’t really interesting. Recently, Google revamped its strategy to now think about its customer portfolio.

The Pixel 4A is a good example of this with its 5.8-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution. But what’s also interesting is what’s under the hood:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

The datasheet is pretty balanced and can give users a very good experience.

For the photo, Google is really strong and, like the manufacturers, manages to go for a multitude of sensors with a single 12.2 megapixel camera and powerful AI. For the front, you have to rely on an 8-megapixel sensor.

For reasons of autonomy, the mobile phone has a 3140 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge.

While it’s anywhere at $ 349, you can get it for $ 299. The latter is entitled to a refund of 50 euros after the purchase. And if not, we also have a great Sony speaker.

Why crack

Super OLED display Impressive photo quality Preview update

