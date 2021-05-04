the god of doom wants to return to the MCU (teaser)

This Monday, May 3rd, was a great start to the week for all MCU fans as Marvel unveiled a great trailer to showcase Phase 4 with release dates, upcoming movie titles, and a first look at The Eternals. But the studio didn’t stop there as a new teaser for the upcoming Disney + series, which focused on Loki and aired during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The return of the god of discord is discussed again

While the Loki series will be out next month, there is a little wait until then. Marvel had already presented the first images of this program during the Superbowl 2019, which will be the third series of the MCU on the Disney streaming platform after WandaVision and Falcon and the winter soldier.

In this new video today, an unpredictable Loki is highlighted. That’s how Judge Renslayer describes it. According to her, the character played by Tom Hiddleston is “a variant”.

While he had achieved his redemption through his sacrifice in Endgame, viewers will find Loki here who wanted to invade New York. Remember, it was 2012! The latter brought back the Tesseract when the Avengers traveled back in time in Endgame. The god of calamity is arrested by the authority for temporal variations. This institution requires him to help them restore space-time and thus prevent Loki rebels from disappearing, if at all. Thor’s brother therefore teams up with Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, who seems to have full confidence in his new recruits.

Several versions of Loki were to be staged on the screen, including Lady Loki, who could be played by Sophia Di Martino.

We just have to wait until June 11th to discover the first episode of Loki, which will be available on Disney +.