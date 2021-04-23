The Global To Stupefy Growth Of The Digital Orthodontics Market

Orthodontics deals with mispositioning of teeth as well as jaw. Orthodontics is referred to as a cosmetic procedure to improve facial appearance and oral function. Orthodontics include closing wide gaps between the teeth, aligning the tips of the teeth, improving speech and chewing ability and treating improper bite.

Digital orthodontics indicated towards advancements of technology for the application of dental devices like headgear, plates and braces. The emergence of digital orthodontics technology helps to make treatment options easier. According to the National Institutes of Health, in India 1 out of 3 school-going children aged 12-15 suffers from malocclusion and require orthodontics treatment.

The COVID 19 has led to shut down of several manufacturing units leading to delay of global digital orthodontics market growth. Several leading medical device manufacturers are focussed on developing devices required in the treatment of coronavirus cure and hence challenging the growth of global digital orthodontics market. There has been a significant reduction of patient hospital visits creating a negative impact on global digital orthodontics market.

The increasing number of patients suffering from orthodontic issues is expected to increase demand for global digital orthodontics market. Whereas, the rise in treatment adoption rate acts as the driving factor for global digital orthodontics market growth. Advancement of technology and increasing research and development activities are expected to increase demand for global digital orthodontics market during the forecast period. Increasing number of the dental clinic is anticipated for the growth of digital orthodontics market in the coming decade.

The emergence of new players and new product developments into the medical technology market to boost global digital orthodontics market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Lightforce Orthodontics developed first fully customized braces enabled using 3D printing technology. The capital cost associated with digital orthodontics is expected to hinder global digital orthodontics market growth. Also, less adoption of advanced medical technology in the under-developed region like the Middle East & Africa will challenge global digital orthodontics market growth.

