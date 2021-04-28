The Global To Define The Growth Quotient For The Single Use Ultrasonic Probes Market
An ultrasonic probe is a type of ultrasonic sensor used to image the internal organs with the generated sound waves. The ultrasonic probes generate and detect the acoustic signals. The received, detected signals are transmitted to a computer that creates an image called a sonogram. The performance and imaging quality are highly affected by the probe’s characteristics (structure or type, material, lens and matching layer). The ultrasonic testing is automated in comparison to the X-ray process.
Rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory and abdominal surge the demand for ultrasonic diagnosis, which in turn anticipated to boost the single-use ultrasonic probes market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth of the fertility treatment, increased rate of abnormalities during pregnancy projects to drive demand for the ultrasound diagnosis. However, lack of awareness about ultrasonic diagnosis, high cost, and limited availability are expected to restrain the single-use ultrasonic probes market in the next few years.
According to surveys, around 90% of the diagnostic centers in U.S. and Western European countries have experienced a significant decline in the volume of ultrasound diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the patients are avoiding the visits to the hospital and clinics due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection. Thus decline in hospitalized patients and delay is expected to show a negative outcome on the growth of the single-use ultrasonic probes market.
The global single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented based on the type, material, application, and the region.
Based on type, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:
- Linear
- Convex
- Delay line
- Phased Array
- Others
Based on material, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:
- Quartz Crystals
- Lead Metaniobate
- Lead Zirconated Titanium
Based on application, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:
- Cardiology testing
- Ophthalmology
- Internal organ examination
- Fetal testing
- Abdominal application
- Transvaginal and Transrectal application
- Others
Based on end-user, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Diagnostic centers
- Clinics
The single-use ultrasonic probes market expects to grow extensively over the forecast period owing to developed advanced technologies in ultrasonic diagnosis areas. The convex type segment is expected to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market in terms of revenue. The convex probe possesses a curvilinear arrangement of piezoelectric crystals that helps to impose wide footprint area that performs in-depth examinations. Lead Zincronate Titanium is most probably used material that expects to dominate the single-use ultrasonic probes market during the forecast period. By application, fetal testing expects to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market. Ultrasonic imaging is the most trusted choice for testing fetal development due to its in-depth property and image quality with high resolution. Hospital segmented accounted for the largest share in the single-use ultrasonic probes market owing to the availability of advanced facilities and professional at the place.
North America continues to dominate the single-use ultrasonic probes market owing to the presence of leading medical devices manufacturer, and adoption of innovative techniques by the healthcare professions expects the region to gain the largest share in the market.
Europe is the second most lucrative region in the l single-use ultrasonic probes market due to the rising investment in R&D activities and steps towards technological advancement. Asia-Pacific can be the fastest-growing region in the single-use ultrasonic probes market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the emerging countries like China, Japan, and India and increasing cancer cases in the growing population. The Middle East & Africa exhibited fewer opportunities in the single-use ultrasonic probes market due to lack of advanced product adoption and lower health care expenditure.
- Sonotec GmbH
- Olympus Corporation
- Okondt Group
- Sonotec UltraSonic Solutions
- Zetec, Inc.
- Arora Technologies (P) Ltd.
- Defelsko Corporation
- Baker Hughes Company
- Gilardoni S.p.A.
- The Phased Array Company
- Tektronix, Inc.
- Dandong JZXX Equipment Co., Ltd.
- PTS Josef Solnar
- Petro-Tracking Services Limited.
- others.
