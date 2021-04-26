The Global To Define The Growth Quotient For The Proton Therapy Systems Market

The Proton Therapy Systems Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Growing prevalence of cancer has prompted medical organizations towards development and adoption of advanced treatment procedures, such as proton radiotherapy. The effectiveness of proton therapy continues to gain trust of cancer patients across the globe.

The procedure is known for successfully destructing tumor cells by damaging their DNA through a targeted deposition of high-energy radiation dosage onto the tumor. Furthermore, doctors treating cancer patients are also benefiting from the feasibility of proton therapy as it can be used in conjunction with other treatments.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12358

Company Profiles

Hitachi Ltd.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Mevion Medical Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

ProTom International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12358

Factors as such continue to promote the adoption of proton therapy for curing cancerous abnormalities. Persistence Market Research projects that by the end of 2024, the global market for proton therapy will bring in more than US$ 2,926.7 Mn in revenues.

In the report, titled “Proton Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” the global market for proton therapy is presently valued at closed to US$ 945 Mn and is projected to soar at a healthy CAGR of 15.2%.

The report estimates that governments from all corners of the globe will continue to shore up their healthcare expenditure on cancer care facilities, which will incidentally boost the revenues in global proton therapy market. Additional benefits of availing proton therapy, compared to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, will also instrument a steadfast revenue growth for the market.

Based on a regional analysis compiled in the report, North America is projected to account for a little less than one-third share of global proton therapy revenues throughout the forecast period. However, Europe’s proton therapy market will dominate with close to 38% share and showcase revenue growth at 15.7% CAGR.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12358

Key highlights of the research report on global proton therapy market follow:

The market is likely to benefit from companies manufacturing compact set up used in proton beam therapy, which help in saving production costs without impairing product efficacy

Based on such set ups, multiple-room proton therapy will gain traction by accounting for more than three-fourth of global revenues towards the end of forecast period

Among multiple cancer indications, the adoption of proton therapy will be relatively higher for treatment of lung cancer, gastro-intestinal cancer, pediatric cancer, head & neck cancer

Flexible payment options are also boosting the supply of proton therapy devices, while affordability of such devices continues to be a major challenge

The report also predicts that the demand for proton therapy will be impacted by the therapy’s side-effects which include fatigue, skin irritation, swelling and skin blistering

Nonetheless, the market will witness opportunistic growth in terms of rising preference to non-invasive treatment of cancerous tumors

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com