The Global Photoelectric Sensor Market is estimated to be valued at around USD 46.5 billion by 2030, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12%

Market Highlights

Photoelectric Sensor Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.12% in 2030.

Photoelectric Sensor Market to surpass USD 46.5 billion by 2030 from USD 1.94 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.84% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. In the manufacturing, packaging and material handling industries, these sensors are used to perform functions such as the identification of transparent bottles, product presence monitoring, wafer detection in the vacuum conveyor system, and conveyor positioning control monitoring.

Product Overview

Photoelectric sensors are sensors used to detect an object’s colour and distance. These sensors are location sensors that use diodes that emit light as the source of light. The sensor operates on the theory that light is transmitted to an object from the sensor, after which the light is again reflected back to the photoelectric sensor. The sensor is able to measure the distance the target is away from it based on the time it took for the light beam to reach the object and be reflected back.

Photoelectric Sensor Market: Segments

Fiber Optics Photoelectric Sensor segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.45% during 2019-30

Photoelectric Sensor Market is segmented by product type as laser photoelectric sensor and fiber optics photoelectric sensor. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by the fiber optics segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market, and this trend is projected to prevail during the forecast period. In addition, the growth of the retro-reflective segment can be due to the increasing use of photoelectric retro-reflective sensors in industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturing and in medical applications.

Photoelectric Sensor Market: Market Dynamics

1.Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation

Increasing automation across industries involving advanced technology and automated process control devices has improved manufacturing companies productivity, fostering high growth in the demand for photoelectric sensors. Via various optical properties, these sensors are used to detect objects, distance, and surface conditions, which has subsequently increased their usage in many industries.

2.Restraints

Competent Alternative Technologies

The cost involved in the installation process is one of the barriers affecting the photoelectric sensor industry. Such sensors typically have high maintenance costs that hinder market development. For example, cars are expected to work in various atmospheric environments, which can vary from difference in altitude, coast to desert environment, cold and summer climate conditions, and varying humidity, thereby contributing more to the cost of maintaining usability in different conditions.

Photoelectric Sensor Market: Key Players:

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Sick AG

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Pepperl + Fuchs

Sensopart Industriesensorik

Banner Engineering

HTM Sensors

Fargo Controls

Leuze Electronic

Cntd Electric Technology

Photoelectric Sensor Market: Regions

Photoelectric Sensor Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Photoelectric Sensor Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018. Market growth in this area can be attributed to the increased demand for automation solutions from the automotive and transportation industries, industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, and photoelectric sensor packaging applications. In addition, the growing demand for nanotechnology has generated considerable opportunities for the APAC photoelectric sensor market to expand. The market is expected to grow in this area with the growing use of automated systems in sectors such as commercial electronics. Due to the presence of market players, manufacturers, and the high adoption of these sensors for industrial automation, the European photoelectric sensor market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The incorporation of sensor technology propels the demand with the rise of urbanization.

Photoelectric Sensor Market report also contains analysis on:

Photoelectric Sensor Market Segments:

By Type:

Laser Photoelectric Sensor

Fiber Optics Photoelectric Sensor

By Technology:

Diffused

Retro-reflective

Thru-beam

By Application:

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

Electronics & Semiconductor

Packaging

Others

