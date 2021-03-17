The Global Online Video Platform Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth with a CAGR of 16% during Projected Period of 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Online Video Platform Market worth is anticipated to reach USD 2015 million in 2026 from USD 713 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16 % during the projected period 2020-2026. The affordability and accessibility of broadband and mobile network, technological advancements, the growing popularity of online videos over conventional mediums and rise in online video advertising expenditure drive the tremendous growth in Global Online Video Platforms Market. Recently, the trend of live video streaming is also fueling market growth. Besides, availability of smart devices including smartphones, laptop, desktop, tablets, smart TVs and other gadgets in urban and interior areas and increasing internet-user-base across the globe induce the growth of this market.

Online Video Platforms are widely used by individuals for watching and uploading pre-recorded or live video content at any point in time. They help manage and attain the seamless delivery of content to the desired audience in a cost-effective way. The Global Online Video Platforms Market comprises content owners, broadcasters and viewers.

Growth Drivers

Rising size of the young population and increasing internet users

Today’s youth prefers to own and use digital devices for accessing video or audio content, in comparison to the previous generation people. They consume online content substantially. Besides, the population across all age-groups worldwide is becoming tech-savvy and increasingly access digitally-enabled content through smart devices. All these factors extend the viewership of online content, thereby offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the Global Online Video Platform Market.

Increased Use of Mobile devices

Online content consumption has witnessed tremendous growth due to the availability of more and more digital devices, particularly mobile phones. Smart Phones market has observed an unprecedented growth with CAGR of 17% in the last three years and approximately five billion smartphones are in use globally. The smartphones content-traffic accounts for more than 70% of global mobile content traffic. And, it is expected to rise, contributing substantially to the growth for the Global Video Online Platform market.

A shift of Marketers towards Digital Media

Consumer preferences have skewed in favor of digital media consumption as compared to conventional media that includes TV, Print and Radio. Therefore, spending on online media by marketers has increased substantially over the recent years in terms of percentage of total advertising expenditure, eating into the share of conventional advertising mediums. Such development promotes quality content and the growth of online video platforms.

Competitive landscape

The spearheading players in Global Online Video Platforms Market are Akamai Technologies (US), Ooyala Inc.(US), Kaltura Inc.(US), MediaMelon Inc.(US), Brightcove Inc.(US), Comcast Technology Solutions (UK), Panopto (US), Limelight Networks Inc.(US), YouTube (US) and Frame.io, Inc. (US)and others.

Recent Developments

June 9, 2020: Comcast Technology Solutions announces new industry solution for programming capabilities offering advertising access with premium STB VOD video inventory simultaneously connecting TV and digital video channels.

May 4, 2020: Panopto, A leading video management system provider in US announces Panopto Express-A Browser Only Solution to record video for YouTube and Google Classroom.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players Akamai Technologies (US ), Ooyala Inc.(US), Kaltura Inc.(US), MediaMelon Inc.(US), Brightcove Inc.(US), Comcast Technology Solutions (UK), Panopto (US), Limelight Networks Inc.(US), YouTube (US) and Frame.io, Inc. (US)and others.

By Type

Video Analytics

Video Content Delivery Network

Video Content Management

Mobile Video Live Streaming

Others

By Application

Video Sharing

Commercial Video Platform

Others

By End-User

Individual

Content Creator

Brand & Enterprises

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

