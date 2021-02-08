The Global Insulin Pen Market Projected to Grow at Significant Rate during the Forecast Period 2016-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Insulin Pen Market is expected to reach USD 7800 million by the year 2026, at a Compound annual growth rate of 8.8 % during the projection period 2020-2026. Insulin intake is necessary for the management of type 1 diabetes and is more commonly used for the medication of type 2-diabetes. Dose accuracy and easy use drive the demand for Insulin Pen. Insulin Pen was first launched before 20 years and has evolved to provide significant functional advantages compared with the syringe and vial. Insulin Pen devices are now used by diabetic patients globally, but there are marked geographic differences in respect of the use of reusable and disposable pens. In many countries, syringe and vial are still the most popular method of delivering insulin, whereas, in many countries, the use of reusable or disposable pens is more common.

Diabetes is an endocrine health problem that causes high levels of sugar in the blood. For diabetic patients, blood sugar must be monitored carefully using a glucometer. Insulin is necessary to be injected in order to regulate the activity of the pancreas and this can be accomplished using insulin injection pens, either pre-filled disposable or refillable/reusable. It allows smooth and precise dose of insulin. These factors are expected to propel the insulin pen market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the global insulin pen market.”

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in both the developed and developing countries. It is estimated that about 371 million people suffer from this disease worldwide and the number is expected to rise up to 552 million by 2030. The rate of prevalence of diabetes is high in Asian countries. About 92.3 in China and 63 million people in India suffer from this metabolic disorder. Diabetes (T2D) reduces the life expectancy by 5–10 years. Prevalence of diabetes is rapidly increasing worldwide as a result of interactions among environmental factors, genetic factors and lifestyle. Furthermore, factors such as population growth, urbanization, aging, and increasing prevalence of obesity and physical inactivity are significantly contributing to the increasing global incidence of diabetics. And aal these developments act as the significant growth drivers for the global insulin pen market.

“Ease of use is expected to the drive the market growth of global insulin pen market.”

The insulin pen offers convenience and flexibility in administering insulin dosages to a patient with precision. It, in turn, improves the patient outcomes. Dose accuracy with insulin pens was also reported to be better in many studies in comparison to vials and syringes method, especially at low doses (≤5 IU). All these factors are essential in improving patient adherence to the treatment and also reducing hypoglycemic episodes. The ease of use is likely to trigger more demand for insuling pens in future.

”Reusable Insulin pen segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

With individual use of the pen device, the probability of infection is minimized. Examples of such reusable insulin pens are Humapen® (for both human and analog insulins), NovoPen® 3 (for both human and analog insulins), Autopen® pen, Optipen®, and Wosulin pen. HumaPen® MEMOIR(TM) comes with a memory allowing diabetes patients, especially those on multiple mealtime doses, to record and examine their last 16 insulin doses. Insulin pens have shown dose accuracy before and after simulation of 5 years of use across a broad range of temperature and humidity conditions and after mechanical challenges.

These factors help the global insulin market growth during the forecast period.

