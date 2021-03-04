The Global Forensic Testing Services Market 2021 massive growth: Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPEX Forensics, and LGC Limited

Forensic testing is the gathering of data for analysis and for use in legal proceedings, depending on the laws of particular jurisdictions.

Forensic Testing Services. ASCLD/LAB approved external forensic proficiency tests in trace evidence and drug analysis. FTS can provide custom or blind proficiency tests in a wide variety of forensic disciplines.

A forensic audit is an examination and evaluation of a firm’s or individual’s financial information for use as evidence in court. It can be carried out to prosecute a party for fraud, embezzlement, or other financial claims.

Traditional forensic analysis methods include the following: Chromatography, spectroscopy, hair and fiber analysis, and serology (such as DNA examination) Pathology, anthropology, odontology, toxicology, structural engineering, and examination of questionable documents.

The Global Forensic Testing Services Market size was valued at US$ 14,877.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Prominent Key Players of Global Forensic Testing Services Market:-

Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPEX Forensics, and LGC Limited

Global Forensic Testing Services Market by Type:-

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays

Others

Global Forensic Testing Services Market by Services:-

DNA Profiling

Chemical Analysis

Biometric Analysis

Firearms Identification

Others

Global Forensic Testing Services Market by Application:-

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense & Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

Global Forensic Testing Services Market by Location:-

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Global Forensic Testing Services Market by Regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

