The Global Digital Pathology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2020- 2026

The Global Digital Pathology Market reached USD 0.52 Billion in 2019 and projected to witness market size of USD 1.06 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Rising demand for digital pathology in disease diagnosis, easy consultation, and the digitalization trend in the medical industry boost the growth of the digital pathology market.

The growing use of telepathology, especially in developing economies are expected to generate new opportunities in the market. Technological advancements such as computerization, digital imaging, multiple fiberoptic communications, and robotic light microscopy are some of the major factors leading to the adoption of digital pathology.

Moreover, the introduction of cloud-based technology allowing the storage of digital slides along with secure access to pathologists anticipated to serve as a prospective growth driver for the market. The increasing government attention to implement advanced systems for improved efficiency and quick response is a contributing factor. Combined with these factors, the expanding patient pool, delays in radiography diagnostics owing to high waiting time are expected to provide a favorable environment for the adoption of digital pathology systems over the forecast period.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/pathology-market-bwc20020/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Rising prevalence of Cancer offers market opportunities

The increasing prevalence of cancer has led to a rising need for faster and more accurate methods of subtyping diseases. Digital pathology systems provide an accurate diagnosis and secure exchange of data among pathologists that improve the diagnostic quality. Growing spending on cancer diagnostics and healthcare IT spending structure modifications has caused the extensive popularity of digital pathology systems among research centers, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. The rising number of hospitals and diagnostics laboratories is a factor also expected to boost overall demand for digital pathology systems globally. Increasing cancer incidences and rising demand for collaborative second opinion technology by patients is leading to the overall growth of the digital pathology market globally.

Technological advancements to discover new applications contributes to the market growth

The technological advancements have led the efforts towards the integration of a laboratory information system with a digital pathology system, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for the players operating in the digital pathology market. Vendors in the digital pathology market are continuously focusing on developments to discover new applications in drug discovery, clinical testing, and diagnosis. Digital pathology has also adopted by the education sector in various graduate and undergraduate programs. Apart from improved learning, the adoption of digital pathology also provides benefits such as improved accessibility to pathology information and the standardization of study materials. Resulting, there is a substantial increase in the adoption of digital pathology in the education and training sector. For the improvement and development of pathologic assessments, educational institutions are also emphasizing on forming partnerships with market vendors.

Recent Development

In January 2019, Roche launched its new enterprise software for digital pathology, uPath. uPath software offers facility to examine high-resolution images along with patient conditions within one view.

In October 2018, TRIBVN Healthcare, a strong player in the digital pathology market, announced the launch of CaloPix 4.0.0., an advanced software solution for digital pathology with extensive configuration to provide image analysis and management.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Product, By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHISTECH, Koninklijke Philips, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corporation, Mikroscan Technologies, Digipath, Inc., TRIBVN Healthcare, Danaher, Nikon Corporation, and other prominent players.

By Product

Software

Device

Communication Systems

Storage Systems

By Type

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application

Teleconsultation

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/pathology-market-bwc20020/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: