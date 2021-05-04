The Global Demand of Electric Grill Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Electric Grill Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Electric Grill Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

With the growing number of outdoor events such as camping, parties, and social gatherings, individuals prefer supplementing meals with grilled food products and barbeques. As preference for grilled food products continues to remain prominent among individuals in various countries, demand for the electric grills is likely to intensify over the years. Banking on the growing requirements and preferences of the customers, leading companies are focusing on incorporating novel features in the electric grills that enable the end users to cook grilled products quickly and effectively.

Besides integrating effective cooking features in the electric grills, major manufacturers are also focusing on diversifying their focus towards developing environment-friendly products. Leading manufacturers are concentrating on incorporating portable features to align with the requirements of the customers. In addition, major manufacturers are diversifying their product line through developing stainless steel gas and charcoal grills, which offers smoky flavor to the meals. Major manufacturers are also incorporating one-touch cleaning system in these electric grills to offer convenience to the customers.

After reading the Electric Grill Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Electric Grill Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America’s Dominance Prevails, as Barbecuing Becomes Integral Part of Consumers’ Lifestyle

A promising future has been envisaged for the barbecuing and grilling industry in North America by Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA). HPBA states approximately 30% consumers to utilize grills or smokers, which in turn has led grilling to gain immense traction as year-round passion in the region. Passion for taste and flavor in foods is likely to demonstrate rising vigour in North America, implying positive prospects for barbecuing & grilling industry. Barbecuing has become more of an inherent part of consumers’ lifestyle in the region.

HPBA states that over one-third consumers in North America eye on purchasing new grill, with electric grills accounting for nearly 10% of the overall grill sales. Although holding a relatively lower share in the industry, electric grills are expected to witness increased demand in the near future in light of their indoor use convenience and energy-efficient attributes. This will significantly influence future growth of the electric grill market in North America.

Some important questions that the Electric Grill Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Electric Grill Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Electric Grill Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

