The global colored PU Foams market is estimated to account for US$ 17,590.5 Mn with BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Rogers Corporation, The Dow Chemical, Carpenter Company

Polyurethane Foam (also known as poly-foam) is the least expensive and lowest quality foam used in mattresses and mattress toppers. Generally, higher density polyurethane foam is a bit more durable while low-density polyurethane foam can degrade very quickly (sometimes within a year).

PU Foam has a closed cell structure, which gives complete water protection however it cannot be used for waterproofing, especially where the hydrostatic pressure is very high.

In back-pain issues like scoliosis, back injury, lower back pain, among others, a coir mattress can help lift and support your vertebrae. But the comfort and support factor also rely on the weight that it can take. In most cases, PU Foam is used and widely available in coir mattresses.

Global Colored PU Foam Market Key players:-

BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Rogers Corporation, The Dow Chemical, Carpenter Company, Stepan Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, Recticel SA, and INOAC Corporation

By Product Type: Rigid PU Foam, and Flexible PU Foam

By Application: Furniture & Interior, Construction, Electronic Appliance, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging and others

The Global Colored PU Foam Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The Global Colored PU Foam Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

