The Global AI Diagnostic market to Witness Massive Growth at Exceptional CAGR of 32.3% increasing its Valuation 7X by 2027

The Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostic Market was valued at USD 288.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to strike the figure of USD 2043.91 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the projection period. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to forming unique systems with the help of procedures and software to accomplish specific tasks without human interference and commands. Artificial intelligence involves the application of several technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and insight.

AI is used in healthcare to approximate human perception and to derive findings of complicated medical and diagnostic imaging data. It is mainly used in healthcare to find the relationship between treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI programs are deployed in medical practices such as diagnostic procedures, drug growth, personalized medicines, and patient testing care. For instance, AI could aid in clinical procedures by checking the vital signs, probing questions, and giving patients prescriptions. AI systems can also be used for warnings and reminders, image interpretation, information retrieval, and treatment plan during medical procedures.

Key Drivers

Increasing Strategic Alliances and Collaborations among Several AI Solution Providers and Healthcare Facilities

Growing strategic alliances and collaborations between numerous AI solution providers and healthcare facilities is an additional factor enhancing market growth. For instance, Boston based Partners HealthCare collaborated with FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. in August 2019 for applying AI to transferrable ultrasound technology useful for point-of-care testing. Under this partnership, the Partners HealthCare’s clinical expertise, datasets, and IT setup will be used with FUJIFILM’s portable ultrasound technology for developing AI-powered devices. These devices are used in trauma medical procedures, reducing the downtime between trauma and diagnosis, making fast interferences and health improvement of patient possible.

Rise of advanced AI technologies

The major factors pushing the development of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market are the acceleration in the acceptance of cloud-based applications and services and the growth of big data across the globe. The progressive AI technologies are incessantly enhancing the performance of economies, businesses, and diverse industries. The rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants over diverse verticals in several industries will have an optimistic influence on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market during the prediction period. The expanded integration of image recognition technology with optical character recognition, pattern matching, and face recognition in various end-use devices such as drones, self-driving cars, and robotics will promote the development of the artificial intelligence market during the prediction period.

Competitive Landscape

The spearheading companies in this market are IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMex Inc., Carescore, Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Oncora Medical, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In 2016, Google allied with the U.K.’s NHS to analyze medical images collected from patients for early cancer detection.

In 2017, Nvidia Corporation collaborated with GE Healthcare to speed up the adoption of AI in healthcare. As per the agreement, Nvidia Corporation is expected to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) with 500,000 imaging devices of GE Healthcare globally.

