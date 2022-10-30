The girl whose T cells beat cancer

When Emily Whitehead was six years previous, she grew to become the primary little one ever to obtain genetically-modified T cells, an experimental remedy for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the sector of mobile drugs. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Emily, and her mother and father, Kari and Tom Whitehead, about how they defeated her most cancers; and with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a number one most cancers specialist and writer of the brand new ebook, “The Track of the Cell: An Exploration of Drugs and the New Human.”