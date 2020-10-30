The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC graphics card is already available with a 1-year bonus from GeForce Now

Nvidia has convinced many gamers with its new RTX30xx. Today we are offering the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC graphics card with a bonus of 1 year subscription to the GeForce Now service.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC: an extremely powerful overclocked card

If you want to give your machine a real boost or build a new one, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC is perfect, especially since it is an overclocked version that gives you performance. soaring. If you are worried about overheating, you should know that it has a ventilation system that has three high efficiency fans, plus copper plates and heat pipes to facilitate heat transfer to the heat sink.

The following is on her stomach:

Base frequency: 1800 MHz (reference card: 1710 MHz) CUDA cores: 8704 Memory frequency: 19000 MHz Graphics memory: 10 GB in the GDDR6X memory bus: 320 bit memory bandwidth: 760 Gbit / s

This card is a real racing beast and you will have no problem running your games in 4K!

On average, this card costs more than 1000 euros, currently it is 889 euros, plus a 1-year subscription for GeForce Now is offered. This game package fits perfectly with the Nvidia Shield Pro TV box!

