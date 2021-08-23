The genocide of the Americans cooled the earth

With the many major fires that have broken out in recent weeks, the topic of global warming has become more and more topical. If humans are seen as the main culprit for this warming because of their activity, studies show that they could also be responsible for the cooling of the planet in the context of the colonization of America and the extermination of the Indians.

A genocide that helped fight global warming

In fact, human activities are the source of CO2 production. But if we go back to the time when the Europeans colonized America, this historical event had the opposite effect, namely a drop in temperature of the earth and thus a disturbance of the climate of our planet.

As shown by two scientific studies carried out in 2019 by University College London and researchers from the University of Leeds, this historic period allowed the earth to regenerate the planet’s vegetation and reduce the amount of CO2.

Indeed, the researchers started from the principle that after the Indians were exterminated by the Europeans at the time of the colonization of the New World, demographics experienced an unprecedented shock, which was also associated with microbial shock such as the occurrence of diseases such as measles and smallpox, but also because of wars between Indians.

The vegetation that has regained its rights on the surface of France

Consequence: The population has grown from 60 million to 5 million individuals in one century. Given that a Native American had an agricultural footprint of about an acre, researchers estimate that his disappearance led to the liberation of 56 million acres, almost the size of France. This situation has made it possible for nature to take back its rights and thus absorb more CO2. Scientists show in their studies that this reforestation of America between 1520 and 1610 would have contributed to a reduction of the CO2 concentration by 47 to 67% and thus caused a thermal upheaval of the earth.

This could explain the era of the Little Ice Age, which followed this historical episode so far that the Thames regularly froze over.

These studies show that humans thus have a direct influence on the topic of the planet’s climate. But it also shows that it is possible to combat this climate change, provided that we manage to vegetate on titanic surfaces and thus lower the temperature on a global scale.