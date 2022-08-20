Among the many latest Magic: the Gathering reveals for Dominaria United, the builders additionally confirmed off a few of the Commander playing cards. Whereas many of those are reasonably fascinating, Gerrard’s Hourglass Pendant appears to be the reply to an issue that Magic: The Gathering gamers have confronted for a few years now.

Sadly, this card is just not authorized in Customary, however shall be out there in Everlasting codecs: Commander, Classic, Legacy, and maybe in a few of the MTG Enviornment digital codecs. What does this superb card do, although?

Dihada, Binder of Wills from the Dominaria United Commander decks, revealed throughout Wizards Presents #MTG Dihada, Binder of Wills from the Dominaria United Commander decks, revealed throughout Wizards Presents #MTG https://t.co/y14FeQnf4I

Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United Commander set reveals an anti-infinite flip card

One of many largest issues in just about all Magic: The Gathering codecs is the power to take infinite turns. It occurs in Commander and has been a recurring downside in codecs like Customary for years now.

This 1-drop uncommon artifact is extremely highly effective because it does a lot greater than merely cease additional turns as they’re occurring. This artifact is available in for 1 colorless mana and has Flash. Which means, in response to a participant beginning an additional flip, it may be performed and fully halt it.

“If a participant would start an additional flip, that participant skips that flip as a substitute.”

That is what makes the cardboard so nice. As a participant, you may wait for somebody to burn all of their sources and arrange their additional turns combo, and in response, play this for 1 mana. At this level, any additional turns {that a} participant would take are as a substitute skipped.

Gerrard’s Hourglass Pendant stops that lifeless in its tracks, and there are such a lot of Infinite Flip combos in Magic: The Gathering. For instance, Stroll the Aeons, Azusa, Misplaced however Looking for, and Ranumap Excavator lets gamers sacrifice three Islands to take an additional flip, then play lands from their graveyard, and play three lands a flip.

That is an extremely easy instance of an Infinite Flip combo. Gamers may also use Ezuri, Claw of Progress, and Sage of Hours to constantly take additional turns. Deploying this card on the proper time goes to be key, however it will probably simply put a cease to some of the irritating features of Magic: The Gathering.

Hopefully, there shall be a model or an analogous card for Customary, as Infinite Flip decks will inevitably return to the sport a method or one other. In spite of everything, gamers at all times discover a manner. Nevertheless, that’s not all that Gerrard’s Hourglass Pendant can do.

The cardboard might be tapped and exiled for 4 mana as nicely. If that is accomplished, it has the facility to unwind the clock and forestall board wipe. Sometimes, Infinite Flip decks even have entry to board wipe, as a way to clear away any capacity that stops their shenanigans.

“Return to the battlefield tapped all artifact, creature, enchantment, and land playing cards in your graveyard that had been put there from the battlefield this flip.”

Gerrard’s Hourglass Pendant is a really phenomenal card. It may undoubtedly see use in quite a lot of Everlasting codecs as a strategy to counter additional flip decks in addition to management decks. The one draw back is that to rewind board wipe, it must be exiled.

Nevertheless, that is nonetheless a sensible thought as a result of it prevents the cardboard from being abused too badly. Because it’s a Legendary Artifact, just one might be in play at a time. Both manner, it’s a robust, helpful artifact, and there’s no telling what sort of makes use of gamers will discover for it within the coming weeks.